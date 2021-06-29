BTS: After Butter's concept photo version 2, ARMY sees the kinky side of it and trends 'THE HANDCUFFS' – read tweets

Yesterday, Big Hit entertainment released new pics of BTS for the Butter Concept Photo Version 2. V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin and Jin were seen dressed in blue and black. Their hair colour caught everyone's attention especially RM's streaks of blue and J-Hope's mix of blonde and chestnut brown. But what gave ARMY a meltdown was the handcuffs. RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook and Taehyung were seen with black handcuffs, while Jungkook wore one in strawberry pink. Fans started asking if Big Hit is going to sell them as merchandise and how could one make a purchase. But the company has not said anything of that sort. Fans also remembered some BTS content on fan fiction sites that are kind of kinky. Here is a look at some of the kinkiest and funniest reactions... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Hrithik Roshan teases fans by going shirtless; Twilight's official Twitter page changes its entire profile after BTS' Jin gives the fairytale franchise a shoutout
We can see that 'hard stans' are having a field day. We also wonder what the BTS boys feel about such a trend on social media. They came online last night to thank ARMY as Butter stayed on No.1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks at a stretch. Also Read - BTS' Jin or V - Whom do you want to see in a Twilight film ? Vote Now
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.