BTS: After J-Hope reveals about 'bare body'; ARMY shares throwback shirtless pics of his rock hard abs

BTS MBTI session saw a hilarious discussion about perilla leaves, and what not. For the In The Seom, they were asked about their comfortable clothing. While Jungkook said he did stay in his underwear, J-Hope revealed that he is someone who loves a robe over his bare body. ARMY had a meltdown about this TMI from the Bangtan Boys. After J-Hope made this confession, fans started sharing his pics in a bathrobe and there are quite a few. While Jungkook's abs are on display in concerts, the others are shy. The hulk of the band, Kim Namjoon is still hesitant to drop that shirtless pic while Jin is rather coy.

BTS ARMY has shared a vintage pic of J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok from the American Hustle days. We can see a shirtless Hobi trying to cover his rock hard abs. Take a look at the pic here...

Did jhope just say bare body?? ? pic.twitter.com/alWtb87KkO — vhope daily (@hopevaddict) May 13, 2022

Fans are talking about his perfect six packs in the pic. Some are joking that the BT21 stickers were not in existence then. Jung Hoseok has always had an enviable physique with those toned legs and chest muscles. Check out some of the thirst comments here...

I WASNT PREPARED FOR THIS — g⁷ | PROOF 22.06.10 (@serendipityvmk) May 14, 2022

Good times when there were not bt21 stickers ? — Stigma (@Stigmakthjjk) May 14, 2022

The clip is from one of the American Hustle Life episodes — syub⁷ (@ah__hope) May 13, 2022

BTS is having its comeback on June 10, 2022. The album is an anthology with three new tracks. It is titled Proof. The pre-orders have started for the same. RM, Jhope and others have all promised mixtapes in coming months. J-Hope aka Hobi is the dance leader of the group.