BTS: After James Corden's comments upset ARMY; fans share a clip of SUGA aka Min Yoongi referring to 'tinted glasses' and it seems like one SAVAGE retort to detractors

BTS' speech and Permission To Dance performance at the UNGA won over diplomats, doctors, mental health specialists and general public. However, the BTS ARMY is very upset with James Corden of The Late Late Show. So far, he was lovingly referred to as Papa Mochi but now fans are damn upset at his back-handed compliments for the group. He said that the UN had unusual guests describing BTS and said that ARMY comprised of 15-year-old girls. This has angered and upset BTS ARMY in equal measure. Of late, the boy band from Korea is facing a lot of hate. Some days back, a radio channel in Dominican Republic passed some extremely derogatory comments on them. However, no one from ARMY expected James Corden to make such statements on BTS presence at the UNGA. Also Read - BTS: Whoa! Coldplay drops audio teaser of My Universe featuring the K-Pop band; check out the lyrics

While no one from the boy band has reacted to the comment, and we feel they will never do so, a clip is now going viral featuring SUGA aka Min Yoongi. The septet did a VLive with fans for the occasion of Chuseok, which is a traditional Korean harvest festival. In the video, Suga aka Min Yoongi is also heard talking about how and why BTS are considered as speakers in the UN and what is their exact role. He admits that their presence got more eyeballs to the sustainable goals discussion at UNGA, which was exactly the aim of getting them on board. Check out the clips here... Also Read - Fans shower love on BTS' Jimin for secretly donating to polio patients ahead of World Polio Day; call him 'the sweetest angel'

Suga : .. Actually we are speakers... When we did some interviews, many interviewers said when there is UNGA, usually the number of views is limited but when we did do that, like when we did do as speakers, the number of views actually increased. + pic.twitter.com/7pRCB2w4lk — Soo Choi ? (@choi_bts2) September 22, 2021

RM: I think that's exact our roles

SG: There were some people said "BTS, you are singers, what will you do in there?" but we already knew our roles and came here for that roles. We are here to promote SDG, you don't have to look at us with tinted glasses (from a biased viewpoint) — Soo Choi ? (@choi_bts2) September 22, 2021

It is no secret that Suga aka Min Yoongi knows how to give it back to haters in his own savage style. While he is not confrontational, he knows how to shut down people who talk loosely about the band. This is how ARMY reacted on SUGA's tinted glasses POV which hints at bias. Also Read - BTS: ARMY decides to strip American talk show host James Corden of his Papa Mochi title after THIS incident; say, 'Don't act fake' — read tweets

He can just tag corden.. — Dandelion⁷ ???? (@Wanteddandelion) September 22, 2021

Yesssss!!!! Tell them (if they're actually capable of listening) otherwise we do Cypher Pt5 ? — Nana⁷ (@nanazabit) September 22, 2021

Now say that to p@p@ m0chi ? — nathً⁷ (@giyeokxbts) September 22, 2021

THIS BOY IS TALKING ALWAYS SO DEEP SO PERFECT HE KNOWS HOW TO CLEAR THE SITUATION I CANT ????? — DiMin¹³? (@MochisMochii) September 22, 2021

YOONGI my man? — Namu⁷ ⟭⟬?⟬⟭ ?? (@KajalPr45) September 22, 2021

Trust Suga to step in as an elder brother and reply when someone is trying to make flimsy comments on BTS. The boys have a protective ARMY behind them 24x7.