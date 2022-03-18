After BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook, Jimin aka Park Jimin has a doppelganger in a child. BTS ARMY, y'all would have seen Jungkook's cute little doppelganger, haven't you? And now, Jimin aka Baby Mochi's tiny little doppelganger too. He is a child artist from China and is a ditto lookalike of Chimchim. The little guy's name is Han Haolin and he has become a huge hit amongst the ARMYs. Han is a very talented artist, his clips have been going viral on social media too. BTS ARMY has shared pictures of Han Haolin and Jimin and has compared their faces and the result is truly surprising. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jin's newborn nephew Kim Seon joins Purple ARMY, Kanye West suspended from Instagram and more

As per Koreaboo.com, Han Haolin started working in the entertainment industry at the age of 4. The report states that Han's mom would share pictures on social media and a casting person saw Hans' pictures. He contacted Han's mother after which he was seen in commercials. Han began his acting career at the age of 6. Currently, Han is 12-years-old. He has featured in several Chinese dramas already. Koreaboo listed series such as The Glory of Tang Dynasty, The Legend of Chong Er, Heavenly Sword and Dragon Slaying Sabre, and Everybody in the House. That's not it, Han has also featured in films. He was seen in Fox in Fuso, My People My Homeland, and My Forefathers and I. Well, well, let's check out BTS ARMY's reaction on coming across Han Haolin's resemblance to BTS member Jimin:

Jimin really has a doppelganger ? and he's adorable https://t.co/7Rc89ifri3 — Klio⁷ (@Venusonfire1) March 15, 2022

This child is JIMIN!!! Or his child??? How come same?!? pic.twitter.com/oKbHIxYOtX — naneun? ⁷ (@naneun_vindy) March 15, 2022

IM SORRY JIMIN AND I DIDNT TELL YALL EVEN IM CONFUSED pic.twitter.com/2drJdp7Gq8 — ali ⁷ ☻ ? ?jimin ost!! (@onlytheskz) March 15, 2022

Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's pics from the PTD Seoul concert prove he deserves the Most Handsome Man title

Jimin doppelganger, some say everyone has six or seven doppelganger/identical out there in world is that true?? pic.twitter.com/EzA7lMxK0s — 박지민 OST COMING (@starrypjm1310) March 16, 2022

On the work front, Chimchim aka Baby Mochi has resumed his Instagram posting after ages and it's all thanks to the BTS concert and a little push from RM (Kim Namjoon) during their VLive. BTS's upcoming schedule includes attending Grammys and performing at the awards. They have a four-days concert in Las Vegas.