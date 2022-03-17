BTS: After Jungkook, Jimin flaunts his tattoos – here's a list of all the places he has been inked

BTS' PTD aka Permission To Dance concert of Seoul concluded on Sunday, 13 March 2022. And throughout their concert, Bangtan Boys - Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and Taehyung - were high on energy as it was their first concert in Seoul after about two and a half years. And during BTS' PTD in Seoul concert, BTS ARMYs also got a glimpse of Jimin aka Park Jimin's two new tattoos. While it hasn't been confirmed yet, the two places that he got inked were flashed in 4K and shared by the ARMYs on Twitter. BTS ARMY is well known Golden Maknae of BTS aka Jungkook's obsession with getting inked. However, they were pleasantly surprised on discovering two new tattoos of Chimchim aka Baby Mochi. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kylie Jenner opens up on postpartum, BTS' Jungkook gets a shout-out from Netflix India and more

BTS ARMY, y'all would know about some of the tattoos that Jimin has. Such as a Nevermind tattoo that he has on his ribcage. It was debated a lot whether the tattoo is real or not. However, over the years, the ARMYs have grown to accept it as real. The other tattoo that Jimin has is 13. It is an important date for Bangtan Boys and BTS ARMY as it is their debut date. Jimin has 13 inked on his wrist. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's special request to his dad at PTD Seoul to make him bond with J-Hope's papa proves how much Bangtan Boys love their families

The Filter and Dynamite hitmaker also has two more tats each one on his arm, above his elbows. He has 'Young Forever' written on each of his arms. It is in the same font as that of his Nevermind tattoo. And during the recent concert, BTS ARMYs found two new tattoos. One is placed behind his ear and one is just below the nape of his neck. Behind his year, he has inked 'Youth' as discovered by ARMY. And on the back, he has a crescent moon. ARMYs dug up the meaning of the tattoo and found that the date of their debut, 13 June 2013, was a crescent moon. Also Read - Nia Sharma's black top and matching pants will remind you of what BTS member Jungkook wore for his EPIC Black Swan performance [VIEW PICS]

JIMINS ELBOW TATTOOS SAY “YOUNG FOREVER” pic.twitter.com/gf5FYsD3Er — mairkive (@tanniefm) June 21, 2020

i’m full on sobbing right now pic.twitter.com/xmwH1qm6sp — JIMIN OST (@peachjmi) March 10, 2022

jimins youth tattoo in hd ? pic.twitter.com/XIYVkZeZU9 — jimin loops (@jimiIoops) March 13, 2022

still cant wrap my mind around the fact that jimin has pretty new tattoos he’s so hawt ? pic.twitter.com/5hmfSwosdK — frans ? (@etherealmintae) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, it is believed that after the concert, BTS is back to their schedule. In April BTS will attend the Grammys wherein they will also be performing. After the Grammys, BTS has a concert in Las Vegas.