BTS member Jungkook is apparently under the radar of a self-confessed sasaeng who has told fans that he or she will provide concrete personal (read dating) information on the Golden Maknae. Now, it has come to the fore that RM aka Kim Namjoon's personal information has been accessed in an unauthorized manner 18 times in the past three years. A report has come out in Korean media outlets like SBS and AllKpop that said that an audit was carried out by Korail and they found the employee guilty. It seems the person confessed and he is now suspended. The employee said he did it out of curiosity. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'

Accordig to SBS News Korail employee 'A' is under fire after accessing RM's personal information on multiple occasions unauthorized. pic.twitter.com/FEAwBZov2k — Joonsbase (@Joonsbase) March 1, 2023

The BTS leader is known to use public transport. The employee apparently leaked out information about his tickets to close friends so that they could get seats close to him. It seems the person gathered his personal information like mobile number, address and ticket issuance details even when it was not required. He once got a ticket to sit close to the BTS leader. Fans are livid with what is happening with the BTS members. Jungkook has deactivated his Instagram account after reports came that a stalker is trying to hack into his phone as well. Upset fans want strict action against this person. Also Read - BTS: Namjoon aka RM keeps his promise; to hold a special concert for 200 ARMYs for new album Indigo in intimate setting

In the past, Jimin's tax papers also got leaked. In fact, a monk of the temple which Namjoon visited allegedly spoke to the press about his trip. He said that he asked RM about his military enlistment and what was his response. Namjoon said he did not expect press articles out of the same, and hinted that he would not visit the same temple. BTS fans are writing to HYBE to take strict action against such violation of privacy. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets consoled by ARMYs after he hints that he could be an 'eternal hopeless romantic' kind of guy [Read Tweets]