On September 1st, Jungkook celebrated his birthday with ARMY. A couple of hours before his birthday, BTS' Jungkook had asked ARMY to send him lyrics in a few sentences. And in his birthday live session, Jungkook sure, sung the song that incorporated ARMY's messages. And now, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung too wants to make a song out of ARMY's messages. He took to his Weverse handle and shared the same. BTS V said that he feels envious of Jungkook who did such a fab job on making a song using ARMY's messages, and hence he wants to make a song too. He asked BTS ARMY to write lyrics that define the colour purple. How precious the colour is for the ARMY. He said that he would take help from his friend Peakboy for the same and record the song for the ARMY. He said he and the staff will go through their lyrics comfortably and then make the song. Later, the Permission To Dance singer said that he'll share the song tomorrow. Check out his messages for the BTS ARMY here:
Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung recently grabbed headlines for flaunting his bulging biceps while making the ARMY posture in the Butter MV. A behind the scenes video of BTS shooting for Butter MV was dropped yesterday and in it, we saw Taehyung working out to flex his muscles a little in the video. The Sweet Night crooner's fellow BTS members were in awe of his muscles and were seen teasing him about the same.
On the other hand, BTS recently released their collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe. They will be holding offline concerts in LA for the ARMY after years in November and December. The pre-bookings of the tickets of the same began on 1st October.
