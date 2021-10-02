On September 1st, Jungkook celebrated his birthday with ARMY. A couple of hours before his birthday, BTS' Jungkook had asked ARMY to send him lyrics in a few sentences. And in his birthday live session, Jungkook sure, sung the song that incorporated ARMY's messages. And now, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung too wants to make a song out of ARMY's messages. He took to his Weverse handle and shared the same. BTS V said that he feels envious of Jungkook who did such a fab job on making a song using ARMY's messages, and hence he wants to make a song too. He asked BTS ARMY to write lyrics that define the colour purple. How precious the colour is for the ARMY. He said that he would take help from his friend Peakboy for the same and record the song for the ARMY. He said he and the staff will go through their lyrics comfortably and then make the song. Later, the Permission To Dance singer said that he'll share the song tomorrow. Check out his messages for the BTS ARMY here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS’ Jin to make his OST debut, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett release Love for Sale album and more

And ever since, ARMY is going crazy! It's mayhem on Twitter. BTS ARMY is wondering whether he will come live and sing the song just like Jungkook. Well, wouldn't it be nice if he did? They are trending Lyrics for V, Purple Color, Prod V is coming and more on Twitter, Some have even shared their lyrics.

Tae wanted lyrics for a song and I wrote the bare minimum ? #purplecolor #LyricsForV pic.twitter.com/pLFnidMpkm — Cassie⁷? (@CassieJV1992) October 2, 2021

We wrote #LyricsForV , write your lyrics and post it on Weverse for Prod V using #Purplecolor pic.twitter.com/I6FJD3qDmh — BTSV BANGLADESH ?? (@BTSV_BD) October 2, 2021

A beautiful morning where not only we get ?V post but to thing we'll get a song from Tae and also imagine seeing him making it? ?#LyricsForV — Taehyung_Fanbase India| Slow •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) October 2, 2021

[WEVERSE] Pls use the hashtag #PurpleColor to share the lyrics for Taehyung’s song on Weverse making it easier for him or the staff to find the lyrics PROD V IS COMING #LyricsForV pic.twitter.com/E5cuwjWgFQ — hourly taehyung ♡ (@hourlytaev) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung recently grabbed headlines for flaunting his bulging biceps while making the ARMY posture in the Butter MV. A behind the scenes video of BTS shooting for Butter MV was dropped yesterday and in it, we saw Taehyung working out to flex his muscles a little in the video. The Sweet Night crooner's fellow BTS members were in awe of his muscles and were seen teasing him about the same.

On the other hand, BTS recently released their collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe. They will be holding offline concerts in LA for the ARMY after years in November and December. The pre-bookings of the tickets of the same began on 1st October.