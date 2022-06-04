BTS: After Kim Taehyung floors airline crew, Boston museum employee shares how she drooled over RM's 'sexy accent, cuddly look'

BTS members got back to Seoul from the US. We already told you how a ground crew at the Abu Dhabi airport was super impressed by Kim Taehyung aka V who was super polite and charming when she told him that she was ARMY. Now, a museum employee from Boston has narrated her meeting with BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon. He had gone to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and even shared pics from the same. The ARMY who works there said that he wanted to see Turner's Modern World but could not manage to do so. It looks like the staff messed up some detail and he had to miss out on it. Also Read - Aashram 3: Bobby Deol aka Baba Nirala's luxurious residence can be yours at this price per night [View Pics]

The young lady who works there said that her colleague was showing him around and when she saw him, she just froze. It seems RM did not complain or create a fuss about the mistake on part of the museum. The ARMY says that he was speaking in English, and his accent was super sexy. This is not all. She said that he wore oversized clothes, and had a very cuddly boyfriend look. Well, we are sure many are envious of her. Take a look at this thread...

Ima head to sleep but I think he specifically came to see Turners modern world which makes a lot of sense but the museum messed up his reservation ? anyways he was way too sweet and nice about our mistake. I wish I could show y’all how sweet he was mane ? — darla? (@sugassanrio) June 3, 2022

Very broad with a really nice voice. He was speaking in English and his accent is very sexy can’t lie. I was only able to muster the courage to say Namjoon and he smiled at me and said thank you — darla? (@sugassanrio) June 3, 2022

I wish y’all could hear Joons speaking voice in person the way I did. Very honey like and he smiled a lot while speaking so it just sticks in your brain — darla? (@sugassanrio) June 3, 2022

I almost forgot to say this but Joon looks very cuddly lol like the oversized shirt thing is a very overwhelming thing to see in person but that might just be me — darla? (@sugassanrio) June 3, 2022

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is known for his love for art. From The Metropolitan Museum of Art to Kimbell Art Museum in Texas, he has been to all the major art hubs of the US. In Seoul, he is a regular at art shows. Fans who adore Turner's works were happy to know that they have a common interest. Guess, museums is where you can meet Namjoon!