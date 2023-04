Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been an iconic show for Indian TV shows. Characters like Gopi Bahu, Kokila, Rashi Ben got refreshed in people memories after the Rasode Main Kaun Hai went viral and how. Actress aka Kokilaben said fans only made memes of popular stuff so she was proud on how the characters were still fresh in minds of people. Fans of BTS especially ones love to make edits of the Bangtan Boys on desi Bollywood songs, film trailers and even TV shows like Ishqbaaaz and . Just browse through YouTube if you do not believe us! Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi name surfaces in the Philippines Bar Exam question paper; ARMY feels the iconic line came true

AGUST D'S HAEGEUM MEETS SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA

As we know, BTS fans are now focused on Agust D's new album D-Day. The main music video Haegeum was out of Friday. SUGA aka Min Yoongi has done a stellar job in the double role of a thief and cop in the MV shot in a quaint location of Bangkok, Thailand. He was also got into action mode as he kills a man with chopsticks. The song is a bop with catchy beats, powerful rap and use of traditional instruments. Now, a fan has made an edit of Haegeum on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where we can a fiery Kokilaben slay Gaura as she attacks her beloved Gopi Bahu. Take a look...

HAEGUEM X GOPI ?( MADE BY PROEST PRO MAX EDITOR) pic.twitter.com/LWqxwVyfdV — THE PURPLE DINOSAUR⁷ ? ?? ash's personal dog (@Aleecee7) April 23, 2023

Broooo this is so sick

Edit of the century ? — jia⁷ 아포방포? (@btshitforlife_) April 23, 2023

Fuck??armies are the comedians who can never be replaced — Bangtan's girl?? (@Shwetha81088720) April 24, 2023

The last time I saw this GOPI things edit is was a girl washing a goddam laptop NOW WHAT IS THIS?? like what is the theme of this drama?? — Windy⁷_(slow)? (@Namgrips) April 24, 2023

TAKE A LOOK AT AGUST D'S HAEGEUM MV HERE

The MV should soon cross 20 million views on YouTube. Haegeum has impressed everyone. Min Yoongi aka SUGA's lyrics that criticize capitalism has stirred debate. He has also hinted at how harshly artistes are judged for things people do not bother in other people.



is immortal as Gopi Bahu. The sequence used is the one where Kokilaben kills Gaura who has been constantly plotting against her. Well, J-Hope and BTS and SUGA aka Min Yoongi have done the TikTok challenge of Haegeum. Take a look...

The album D Day has other tracks like Snooze (featuring Woosung and Ryuichi Sakamoto), Amygdala, D Day, Huh and more.