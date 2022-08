BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon made news recently when news came out that he has won the Most Handsome Man poll beating Superman Henry Cavill. While the news was welcomed by ARMY, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon became the subject of many memes some of which were downright racist and homophobic in nature. In fact, some BTS haters from India also put out some very racist comments. While BTS ARMY has been reporting such accounts, many were wondering the authenticity of this statement. There was no official notice that Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS has won the poll. ARMY bombarded the platform asking them for a clarification. The boys are set to perform in Busan. Check out more BTS news in our Hollywood section. Also Read - BTS: After huge uproar, Indian online teacher apologizes for threatening behaviour towards fans of the K-Pop band; ARMY say, 'Your words are not genuine'

These Kim Namjoon vs. Henry Cavill memes are really bringing out the racists in the comments. ?? — Suresh Singaratnam?? (@sureshtrumpet) August 25, 2022

Kim Namjoon, a member of BTS, was named the MOAT HANDSOME man in the world in 2022 by TC Candler.

Henry Cavill is in second place ??? pic.twitter.com/WTeX6ogkj1 — BIGGIE ? (@Sommy_samm) August 24, 2022

Henry Cavill ka smjh main ata hai but kim Namjoon I mean what is the criteria ? pic.twitter.com/Ad7YWsdFto — Dr Habib Ullah khan (@Mandokhail_saib) August 24, 2022

How Can BTS’s Kim Namjoon Replace Henry Cavill. How on the earth is this possible…….NO!?? — Shivam Kumar Gupta (@bayernshivam) August 24, 2022

They have finally put out a statement. TC Candler said that there was no poll of this sort which said that Henry Cavill has been defeated by Kim Namjoon. Well, the damage seems to have been done as RM has faced a lot of trolling due to this. Fans have been quick to shower love on Kim Namjoon who has sealed his place in musical history with the immense success of BTS. Also Read - BTS: RM being the father of Bangtan Boys is the most adorable thing ever; ARMY, here's an UNMISSABLE compilation video [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TC Candler (@tccandler)

Fans are upset that RM aka Namjoon had to face so much hate over what can be described a rumour. On a better note, BTS leader Namjoon has given an in-depth interview to the New York Times on his love for art. Also Read - BTS leader RM smouldering to Prabhas' Bad Boy from Saaho in this desi edit will make you call the fire brigade - watch video