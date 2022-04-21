BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - are all back in Seoul, South Korea after their overseas schedule of attending the Grammys and their concert. While Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JK returned together, RM was back home later. The K-media was gathered at the Incheon airport waiting for them. A clip from BTS members’ arrival has been going viral over the last couple of hours. It is the clip of V saving a female reporter from bumping into a pillar. We had shared the video of the same with y’all. ARMYs had been going crazy over their Taetae’s instinctive protectiveness. But you know what ARMY, BTS V was once in the same position. Yes, we came across a video recently and we thought of sharing it with y’all. Also Read - Akshay Kumar apologises for endorsing tobacco brand, here’s how Shah Rukh Khan's fans had reacted when he joined Ajay Devgn for the same ad

Taehyung was at an event it seems. And he had been walking with his head down. V was surrounded by the media and staff as usual. He also had a mask on. The video followed V walking straight with his head down not realising that he is about to bump into standees in front of him. It was when everyone around him told him that he was going the wrong way, that he realised and turned. It may be because he was tired after a long schedule or just lost in his own thoughts to not realise where he was walking. The video is cute and also kinda worrisome for the ARMYs who love him and would not want him to get hurt. Watch it here:

Hmm, V is always careful about others being hurt but not so much himself, it seems. Just recently, he had shared that he hurt himself on the last day of the BTS PTD Las Vegas concert because he was very much excited for the same. Meanwhile, there's a buzz that the members will be flying to the US for the BBMAs next month (May). In June, BTS will be dropping their new album. It's coming out on 10th June 2022.