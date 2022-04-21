BTS: After V aka Kim Taehyung saves a reporter from bumping into a pillar, an old video of him making the same mistake resurfaces

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's clip saving a female reporter from bumping into a pillar has been winning hearts. But we came across a clip when he needed help as well. BTS V aka Taehyung was about to walk into the standees. Watch the video below: