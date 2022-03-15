BTS: After V and Jin, Jimin makes his OST debut with Netflix's K-Drama Our Blues; ARMY cannot keep calm

BTS fans won't be short of content in April. There is the concert in Las Vegas plus Jimin OST is coming. Yes, BTS vocalist has recorded his first OST as per K-media. It is for a TV show Our Blues that will be aired on Netflix for the global audience. As we know, Netflix has been increasing the number of K-Dramas after the success of Squid Game, Vincenzo and All Of Us Are Dead. Our Blues is a story set in a seaside town. It has been filmed in Jeju. Jimin had been in Jeju in his break. As per multiple reports, Jimin has finished recording his song for the show. Also Read - BTS fun fact: Did you know Jin wrote his famous Super Tuna song in 5 minutes?

BTS members like Kim Taehyung aka V and Jin have already done OSTs. In fact, V has a couple of them under his belt, Sweet Night from Itaewon Class, and Christmas Tree from Our Beloved Summer. Jin delivered a lovely song with Yours from Jirisan. Both the songs trended globally and touched record highs on iTunes. Jimin has given BTS fans songs like Serendipity, Lie, Filter and Friends. Fans are thrilled with the news. The maknae list has now all made OST debuts if you consider Jungkook's Stay Alive for 7 Fates Chakho. Here are reactions from ARMY...

We are exited for this masterpiece JIMIN OST IS COMING#지민이첫OST축하해#JIMINOSTisComing pic.twitter.com/OdbRV0Qmwr — ___F A U O ز I A⁷ (@FAUOZIA__) March 15, 2022

The main cast of the drama includes Lee Dong-Seok, Shin Min-A of Hometown Cha Cha Cha fame, Kim Woo-Bin and others. Jimin's vocals earned worldwide praise during the PTD On Stage concert in Seoul.