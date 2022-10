BTS fans aka ARMY have travelled in large numbers for the Busan concert. As we know, the boys might join the military after this. Many ARMYs did not wish to miss out on the experience of seeing them live. The Busan concert is slated to be one of the biggest in Korea, and in fact the world. Visuals of the Yet To Come bus and container being ferried for the concert went viral. Now, Busan is also the hometown of Jimin and Jungkook. Fans of BTS who come to Busan make a stop at Magnate, which is the cafe owned by Jimin's dad. It looks like business has been brisk in the past few days. Also Read - Run BTS: Jimin as ace, Jungkook as mischievous and more – Bangtan Boys dish out '6 types of students' meme in 'Flying Yoga' episode

Jimin's father's cafe Magnate is known to be quite decently priced in Busan, and the coffee quality is good too. Fans are enjoying lattes, tiramisu cakes and other stuff.

OMGGGGG I JUST MET JIMIN’S DAD ???He was at the counter and introduced himself and extended a handshake. No photos with him ofcourse. I told him that I love Jimin and he replied Jimin appa loves jimin too ?? @BTS_twt #YetToComeTHECITYinBUSAN #HappyJiminDay #YetToComeinBUSAN pic.twitter.com/lp26joJrfx — Karla is in Busan✈️??? ⁷ (@TKO1020) October 11, 2022

not bcs i am utterly obsessed and in love and id take 100 bullets for jimin and his dad who created him but everything was so SO delicious ? like 10/10 #YetToComeinBUSAN #YetToComeTHECITYinBUSAN #Magnate pic.twitter.com/Z2IKaJ65U5 — Rara⁷ ♡ is seeing BTS ?? (@BangtanCookie7) October 12, 2022

I TOLD JMINS DAD JUST THANK YOU FOR RAISING JIMIN AND HE SUDDENLY OFFERED HIS HAND FOR ME TO SHAKE. I SHOOK JIMIN’S DAD’S HAND I WANNA DIE ???? — Rara⁷ ♡ is seeing BTS ?? (@BangtanCookie7) October 12, 2022

Here at #Magnate with my daughter @OT7_Jimin_Bias, enjoying a delectable piece of tiramisu and oreo milk cake, washing them down with the best latte I've had so far in South Korea ??????? pic.twitter.com/hwVGTIywvG — Sindmac ⁷ (@SINDMAC) October 11, 2022

The Marilyn Monroe portrait hanging in Jimin's dad's cafe is sending me......seems so Andy Warhol(ish) and very cheque. Looks like it's a very hip place to hang out with respect. I really envy you guys.. ?

(not my photo) pic.twitter.com/BzH5S2XYpE — Jessy ? (@Jessy1Jessy0613) October 12, 2022

I'm at MAGNATE Cafe. Jimin's Louvre portrait is beautiful... I don't think Jimin's dad is here,but omg, I really love the cakes and coffee ? pic.twitter.com/5LdEuIrkn5 — Tala⁷|☼☽ JIMTOBER (@TalaAlao) October 12, 2022

Not only am I happy for this ARMY, but Jimin’s dad’s choice of words here is ❤️. This family must just radiate warmth and love. https://t.co/V2rhICPESf — LajiHOElala⁷ (@ALuARMY) October 12, 2022

That's so sweet ? no wonder jimin got his gentle and humble personality from his papa ? ppl be so lucky who got to meet jimin's dad ? https://t.co/3G5r633Ut3 — HAPPY JIMIN DAY ? (@My7lovesForever) October 11, 2022

BTS will be performing this weekend at the Yet To Come Busan concert. Jimin's birthday is being celebrated with projects all over the world. One of the maknaes of BTS, Park Jimin is immensely loved all over.