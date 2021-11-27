Today, lucky BTS ARMYs would be getting to see the Bangtan Boys, the world K-pop sensations, BTS, live! It's a big day for both BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) and BTS ARMY today. It's their first-ever offline concert after the pandemic. The Permission To Dance On Stage in LA offline concert will happen at the SoFi Stadium and the decorations have begun already. The PTD on Stage Concert will take place on 27th, 28th November and on 1st and 2nd December. The dates are pretty close to the eldest BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin aka Worldwide Handsome's birthday. Jin will celebrate his birthday on 4th December. He turns handsome 29 (Global Age, 31 Korean Age) this year. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM calls Coldplay's Chris Martin 'rival', Madonna slams Instagram's sexist policy, Priyanka Chopra trolled for 'successful acting career' remark and more

And ARMYs are planning to make the concert special for Jin. You would know that BTS ARMY has a special light stick called BTS ARMY Bomb. They cheer for the boys during the concert with their help. The sea of BTS ARMY glowing in the night under the stars with the boys is a sight to behold. However, this time it would be a sea on moon gathering around in the SoFi stadium. EXCITED BTS ARMY has this project in place in which they'll be putting the moon covers on the ARMY Bomb and celebrating Jin's birthday in advance. Imagine the sea of moons! Also Read - Fortune teller's ALARMING prediction for BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and more will leave ARMYs worried

Jin Birthday Project:#MoonForJinLA ?? During #Jin’s final speech on #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA D4 (12/2), let's put moon covers on our ARMY bombs or cellphone lights to turn the entire stadium into a sea of moons! ? Moon cover DIY tutorial below? pic.twitter.com/ap01qSJgAy — MoonJinDayLA (@MoonJinDayLA) November 24, 2021

Important Reminders ?:

1. When going through TSA you’re carrying a lightstick 2. Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated 3. Remember to make time for meals 4. Have fun and cheer loud for #BTS 5. Don’t forget your Moon Cover to celebrate Jin on Dec 4 ? https://t.co/APNcTJO8dH — Jin PTD LA D4 Project (12/2) (@JinDayLA) November 26, 2021

so excited for seokjin to see this beautiful moon project for his birthday on day 4!! ?? @JinDayLA #MoonForJinLA pic.twitter.com/MCCu7TClau — e⁷ ♡ ᴰ⁻² (@youremyscenery) November 24, 2021

so excited for seokjin to see this beautiful moon project for his birthday on day 4!! ?? @JinDayLA #MoonForJinLA pic.twitter.com/MCCu7TClau — e⁷ ♡ ᴰ⁻² (@youremyscenery) November 24, 2021

Does ARMY mean that Jin is the moon of their lives? For those not in the know, Moon is a single by Jin which has a separate fanbase. Jin had dedicated the song to ARMY. Aww! We cannot wait to see BTS ARMY shining with the Bangtan Boys in the concert. Also Read - BTS: 'Hey Chris, we're rivals right now' says RM as septet and Coldplay get nominated in the same category at GRAMMYS [VIDEO]