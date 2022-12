In just a couple of days now, Kim Seokjin aka Jin will enlist in the military. The date is 13th December 2022 and as the day is inching closer, BTS ARMYs are turning emotional. A couple of days ago, a K-media article revealed that date which was eventually confirmed by the eldest member of BTS, Jin. And now, HYBE aka Big Hit Entertainment have dropped a statement regarding Jin's military enlistment. They have asked the ARMYs to not gather around. Of late, Big Hit Music's statements have become kinda like a nightmare for the ARMYs. The enlistment of BTS members is a proud thing but they are turning emotional. "WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN" and "WE LOVE YOU JIN" is trending on Twitter right now. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

Big Hit releases a statement on Jin's military enlistment

Hollywood News is buzzing hot with BTS and their enlistment in the military news. Ever since on October 17th, HYBE released a statement, everyone has been dreading the moment and its arrival. A couple of days ago, it was revealed that Jin will enlist at the training centre on 13th December. ARMYs would have planned something for Jin, to bid him farewell for the time being. It is likely that the ARMYs would come to see him off at and near the training centre.

HYBE has asked the ARMYs to refrain from doing so. The statement says that they are not going to hold any official event to see Jin off. The entrance ceremony is something that is observed by military personnel and their families only. HYBE has asked ARMYs to avoid gathering in crowds so as to not let any unforeseen events occur. "we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts," read the statement. Check out the complete statement below:

ARMY turns emotional

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN and WE LOVE YOU JIN are trending big time on Twitter. ARMYs are penning emotional notes online and are a little sad, but proud. Check out the tweets here:

He is going ??our moon is going ? I can't stop crying ? ??

THERE IS NO ONE ELSE, ARMY WILL WAIT FOR YOU, THE ONE and ONLY WORLDWIDE HANDSOME KIM SEOKJIN ?

Surely it's not a goodbye but see you again, always stay healthy till then ?

We will wait for you jin! Please be healthy and eat well. — tae⁷ ?? (@7ImEHyung) December 6, 2022

Even when I knew it was coming, I’m still sad. We will wait for you, Jin. We love you and you’ll have plenty of Army hugs when you come back ? — B⁷?‍☠️? PROUD OF NAMJOON (@TaesAgustMoon) December 6, 2022

I'm preparing for this but it's getting harder to accept no metter how many time i say that it's gonna be alright but my heart isn't accepting. Pls Allah bless our jinnie minnie safe and healthy journey and be with him purple u .

May you be healthy, happy, safe & warm every single day my love seokjin.

I'll always love you & be with you forever. I'll patiently wait for u. May this winter be a little warmer for you my love. I hope everything will be okay ? @BTS_twt

Jin asks ARMY to refrain from gathering near the training centre

When the article revealing the date of his enlistment surfaced, BTS member Kim Soekjin aka Jin took to Weverse and asked the ARMYs to not come near the training centre to see him off as it might be dangerous (due to crowding). He wished that the articles had not surfaced while asking the ARMYs to stay safe. "ARMY, I love you," he signed off.