The Korean boy band BTS has a huge fan following all over the world and there are many fans in India as well including many celebs. One of the celebs, who is a part of the ARMY, is Ahsaas Channa. The actress is known for playing the role of a child artist in movies like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Frind Ganesha, and Phoonk. Currently, she is ruling the digital world and is very famous on social media. Ahsaas will be celebrating her 23rd birthday on 5th August and wants BTS leader RM to attend her birthday bash.

Ahsaas Channa invites RM to her birthday party

She sent a DM to RM on Instagram and later shared the screenshot of it on her Insta story. The DM read, "Namjoon. I'm in love with you. Legit. I am turning 23 on the 5th August and I am throwing a party on the 4th and I'm inviting you for the same. It won't be complete without the love of my life." It will be interesting to see if RM replies to Ahsaas on Instagram or not.



Well, Hollywood News is incomplete without BTS and their ARMY. Everyday ARMY has something to trend about their favourite BTS member.

BTS' new song: Bad Decisions

Currently, they are awaiting the release of their next song Bad Decisions. BTS has collaborated with Benny Blanco, and for the track. A few days ago, ‘Art Reveal’ of the track had happened on social media and it had left ARMY wondering why the word ‘cis’ has been blurred in it.

Baad Decisions will be out on 5th August 2022, and after the Art Reveal now ARMY is waiting for the teasers of the track which will be out on 3rd August and 4th August. Check out the full schedule below in Blanco’s tweet…