BTS aka the Bangtan Boys enjoys worldwide popularity. BTS ARMY just keeps on increasing and guess who has joined them? Airports! Yes, you read that right. Several airports across the globe are putting out BTS song lyrics and it has become a Twitter thing. In case you missed out on it, Airport Twitter has been trending for a while now airports across the globe have joined this trend. Airports with official Twitter handles have admins who are BTS fans, it seems. The mania is insane yet heartening. Various BTS songs such as Moonchild, Butter, Dynamite and more have been used in the captions and ARMY is tripping over the love. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - BTS Suga X PSY's That That: Min Yoongi takes on the Gangnam style hitmaker with SWAG; ARMY is impressed – watch video

? "We don't need to worry 'Cause when we fall, we know how to land" - @BTS_twt Jumping in on #Airporttwitter's #BTSArmy love ? ? atx.spotter on IG pic.twitter.com/ROSBNgP98v — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) April 28, 2022

So we couldn’t book @bts_bighit for a gig at the AUS Main Stage, but we were able to bring a little #BTSArmy love into the terminal. ? #AirportTwitter pic.twitter.com/UKrNH2VITb — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) April 29, 2022

And stay up until we see the sunrise ?✈️#BTSArmy #BTS #AirportTwitter @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DN36xNaVEb — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) April 28, 2022

??Fly with me so that our hands can reach the end of the sky ?? @BTS_twt #BTSArmy #airporttwitter ??????? pic.twitter.com/hq5MBduGDf — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) April 28, 2022

Após muitos pedidos para reagir, principalmente do #BTSArmy, nós botamos nosso cropped. ?#AirportTwitter #Brasilia #AeroportoBSB pic.twitter.com/oQlYQtwXkK — AeroportoBSB ✈️ (@AeroportoBSB) April 29, 2022

Ever seen anything like this? The impact of BTS is just thrilling. The Boyband from South Korea includes seven members RM (Leader) aka Kim Namjoon, Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeo Jungkook). Out of the seven, three - RM, Suga and J-Hope are rappers and Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook are vocalists. They have been dominating the music industry a lot in the last couple of years. From being nominated for Grammys twice in a row to their big wins at AMAs and several nominations at the BBMAs, BTS have captured the attention in the west and how!

On their schedule front, BTS recently returned from Las Vegas where they attended Grammys, had four AMAZING concerts at the Allegiant Stadium. On the last day of their concert, BTS dropped a date, 10 June 2022. It marks their comeback, an album, a beginning of a new era for them and the ARMYs. Their fans across the globe are super excited. In other news, BTS member Suga recently collaborated with K-pop sensation PSY for a song called That That which is currently trending everywhere.