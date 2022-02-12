K-pop boy band BTS have been an inspiration to many. With their music and their grounded nature, they are touching hearts of millions. Recently, we stumbled on an old interview of actress Lee Yoo Mi who became famous after Squid Game. She recently appeared in Netflix's hit show All Of Us Are Dead and reached a greater heights of success. She appears to be someone who is extremely confident in her own skin. But it wasn't always the same. There was a time when Lee Yoo Mi battled with self-image issues and it was because of BTS that she could overcome all. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung talks about Jungkook while replying to a post; ARMY goes berserk

In an interview with Newsis in 2019, Lee Yoo Mi had shared that she was not happy with her nose. She was so disappointed that she was planning on undergoing plastic surgery. However, BTS released their album Love Yourself at that point and she accepted her features. She was quooted saying, "Now, I love my face more than anyone. I think it has a lot of charm." The album was all about accepting and loving your true self irrespective of external factors. The actress further added, "If my face remained the same, but just my nose was [fixed] higher, I don't think I would have become successful." Well, indeed the album was beautiful and played a major role in Lee Yoo Mi's life.

Talking about the show All of Us Are Dead, the Korean drama has become one of the most watched shows on the OTT platform. It is trending and getting appreciation from all corners.