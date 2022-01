BTS all set to release 7Fates: CHAKHO OST album and ARMY is calling it the 'best thing ever' – read tweets

The first episode of K-pop band BTS' webtoon 7Fates: Chakho is out and ARMY is unable to keep calm. Fans of the septet are going all crazy over the webtoon. Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, Suga and V have successfully managed to entertain the fans with their cartoon avatar. Adding cherry to the cake is the news of the Bangtan Boys releasing the Original Sound Track album of 7Fates: Chakho. It is being considered as the best news ever by their fans. They recalling the old OST album by BTS and reminiscing how hit it was. Fans are expecting history to repeat with 7Fates: Chakho OST. Also Read - BTS member Jimin’s self-designed hoodie has an inspiring message; ‘Broke but buying it,’ says fan – deets inside

CHAKHO having an OST album is truly the best thing ever… bts world is finally getting a sister — mimi (said lovingly) (@liIjiminvert) January 15, 2022

girl from the bangers we got from the bts world album i just know that 7 fates album about to outsell like are you kidding me rn????? — bts? (@attackonhobi) January 15, 2022

Their last OST album, BTS World's Soundtrack, is probably one of their best body of work. Hits after hits. I am so so excited omfg.... pic.twitter.com/URPJnQYYJh — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) January 15, 2022

Y'ALL ARE NOT UNDERSTANDING HOW HUGE IT'S, LAST OST ALBUM WAS BTS WORLD A PACKAGE OF HITS.....IT IS A MASTERPIECE ALREADY ?? pic.twitter.com/iJhdutO1J9 — zoe⁷? (@tokkijjk97) January 15, 2022

WHAT IF justin featuring on bts chakho OST album pic.twitter.com/InELRSREdg — Bìzzle⁷ (@Bizzleavenues) January 15, 2022