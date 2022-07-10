BTS: American music artist Lizzo's recreates Kim Taehyung's groovy video on her song 'About Damn Time'; proves she's an ARMY forever

BTS is one of the most popular South Korean pop bands across the globe. These BTS members make ARMYs go weak in knees with their dashing looks, charming personality, and amazing music. Recently, V grooved to American music artist Lizzo's hit song 'About Damn Time'. Lizzo could not believe that V danced his heart out at her song. After V's vlog was shared on social media, Lizzo was watching by sharing her live reaction on Twitter. She expressed her shocking reaction when she saw V jamming out to her song. She wrote, 'Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?' Also Read - BTS: From quick dentist visit to boasting about Run BTS concepts – Kim Taehyung's drive vlog was fun and insightful [Watch]

Have a look at her reaction -

Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!? ?????????????????? — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 9, 2022

Taehyung jamming along to About Damn Time by @lizzo in his car DRIVE WITH V #TaehyungVLOG pic.twitter.com/HWiZfjQUYA — TTP (@thetaeprint) July 9, 2022

She shared a clip of V dancing to her song on TikTok and credited him as the creator of a new dance trend. She even re-created her own video and merged it with V. She was seen spontaneously dancing to her song. V re-posted Lizzo's video on his Instagram story that she had reposted. Lizzo wrote "VIZZO!" as she shared the video with V.

Lizzo is a die-hard BTS fan who attended the concert along with the members. Some instances prove that Lizza shared a deep and strong bond with the BTS members.