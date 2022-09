BTS member Kim Taehyung and Blackpink member Jennie's dating rumours have taken a wild turn. It has been about weeks and the rumours don't seem to die down but keep increasing. There have been fandom wars going on between BTS fans, BTS ARMY and Blackpink fans, BLINKS, and it has taken a nasty turn already. Another BTS member Jimin, Bang PD and Big Bang member G-Dragon have been dragged into the same already. Twitter is full of Kim Taehyung and Jennie's dating rumours. Also, the silence on HYBE and YG Entertainment's part has added fuel to the fire amidst the Twitter battle. And now, a newly edited pic has surfaced but fans already know it's a fake. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim dating rumours leads to nasty fandom war between ARMY and Blinks; Jimin, Bang PD and G Dragon become target of cheap comments

Hollywood News: Taehyung BFF Wooshik's pic swapped with Jennie

The dating rumours of BTS singer Kim Taehyung and Blackpink artist Jennie have turned into a major scandal. Fans are aggravated with the slaught of the edited images that have been surfacing time and again. And that's what happened even now. An account by the name @bing18859 on Twitter posted a picture which is alleged to be Taehyung and Jennie's picture. The account credited Gurumi Haribo for the edited picture. Also Read - BTS ARMY gears up for 'Model Taehyung' as a magazine editor teases Kim Taehyung aka V's photoshoot [View Tweets]

However, ARMY was quick to call out the account for spreading false things. The picture is actually of Taehyung and of his BFF Choi Wooshik. And Wooshik was swapped with Jennie by someone. ARMYs have been calling out the account for also alleging that the picture was edited by Gurumi Haribo. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - BTS member Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim dating rumours: Latter's alleged ex G-Dragon again gets dragged in the matter

지금까지 공개된 뷔와 제니의 사진이 모두 합성이라는 증거입니다 봐주세요 제발? 자신이 해커라고 주장하는 최초 유포자(구르미 하리보)는 합성사진을 올리는 계정이었습니다 최초유포자(구르미 하리보)가 자신의 계정에 가장 처음 게재한 제니 뷔 합성사진입니다#뷔 #제니 #taehyung #jennie pic.twitter.com/5UTe4eHOoo — 이지금 (@bing18859) September 5, 2022

are u using drug? Gurumi never posted this. You made this up. When will you guys stop? — terryaki. (@kthgonebad) September 5, 2022

u so obsessed to taennie? you even slandered gurumi for spreading this picture, even though that you edited it by yourself ewhh u disgusting — chaa? (@lesyeuxdchacha) September 5, 2022

So desperate. Focus on more important things. pic.twitter.com/RtD5ERl9qe — E (@ethanoltorch) September 5, 2022

Stop now. Either gurumi posted that or not stop talking about that girl it's just the same, she also edited pictures of them. What's the difference? Instead of saying she didn't post something like this, just ignore and move on — Jella (@Jella897911741) September 5, 2022

Guru never posted this shit around. What is your point ? Debunk Taennie and have attention ? My sweet child : you are 1000 years too late. Sorry :) — Chrysa (@BibiCha74403681) September 5, 2022

his Twitter is gone lmfao. He never posted that. Why are you so scared that taehyung dating with Jennie?? — fatme. (@hannirin) September 5, 2022

You forgot to edit the tweet pic.twitter.com/T7who9QBoz — . (@nweerblwi) September 5, 2022

You yourself edit this picture — miew (@iamahmiew) September 5, 2022

Liar. Y'all this is the original photo pic.twitter.com/jfzz2pSYcI — kaizen (@outrozee) September 5, 2022

Blinks and ARMY into a Twitter war

As told before, G Dragon who is alleged to be Jennie's former flame was also dragged into the matter. Later, Jimin was linked to BTS' mentor, Bang PD aka Bang Sihyuk. The hashtags were trending and ARMYs were furious with other ARMYs who let Jimin be dragged into the matter. It all is turning ugly online, especially because HYBE and YG Entertainment, both have remained silent on the matter.