Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS is making news and how. He was in New York for a few days. It seems he had gone for a Vogue photoshoot. Leaving that, headlines have been dominated by the leaked pics of allegedly Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim and him. In the pics, we can see the two posing for selfies. Till now, there is no confirmation from the agencies of either of the two artists which has left people wondering what if they are actually real and not fake leaks. The account has maintained that they are genuine pics. Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim was in the US for the VMAs. Both of them are mum and look unfazed by the hullabaloo. Also Read - Cobra full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more; makers of Chiyaan Vikram, Irfan Pathan film to now rush OTT release?

In the mean time, BTS member Kim Taehyung was felicitated with a special commendation plaque by Goyang City authorities. The Mayor announced plaque of merit for people who paid taxes on time, and contributed to the financial and economic growth of the city. A few people have got the awards and Kim Taehyung is one of them. As we could not be present personally to collect the plaque, his father received it for him. The pictures of Kim Senior are doing the rounds on social media. Fans also trended Model Citizen V after this announcement. Also Read - Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating? Here's what has sparked the rumours

BTS member Kim Taehyung is a resident of Seoul while his home town is Daegu. Goyang is a satellite city of Seoul. It is in the Gyeonggi Province. The singer is busy preparing for his first solo album KTH1. Kim Taehyung aka V is one of the most popular idols in Korea and the globe. BTS members are great citizens and this is just another example. Also Read - Liger box office failure majorly impacts Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana; team making big changes to script [Read Details]