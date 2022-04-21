BTS: An ARMY got a proposal at the PTD Las Vegas concert and it’s the most AMAZING video ever! 

BTS' PTD Las Vegas came to an end on Saturday (Sunday as per IST) and the memories from the four days of BTS members' concert are still fresh in the minds of the ARMY. Of course, there are moments that weren't noticed before as the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - churned out the goofiest, sexiest and emotional sides of themselves in front of the BTS ARMYs who had joined to watch them perform at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. And now, we have come across another video, which will be a dream come true for any ARMY. A dream of getting a proposal at the BTS concert! Also Read - Athiya Shetty FINALLY reacts to her wedding reports with cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul — watch video

Yes, you read that right, ARMY! An ARMY boy proposed to his girlfriend, also an ARMY, in front of everyone! Of course, the girl turned emotional and started crying. The video is too wholesome and amazing to miss. Some of the BTS ARMY would have already come across the video. But, in case you haven't watched it yet, have a dekko here:

Isn't it sweet? This has to be the coolest video in a while now! Apart from concert proposals, there are also BTS styled proposals that have gone viral before. BTS has been having a huge impact on the daily lives of people across the globe. Their music has always been exceptional, but this impact is different. We wonder how the boys would react if they would come across this proposal video which happened at their very concert!

Meanwhile, BTS - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) are back in Seoul, South Korea. They have their schedule after which might attend BBMAs in the US. June is going to be quite eventful for BTS as they are dropping their new album on 10th June 2022. Furthermore, as per netizens, Jamsil Stadium has been booked from 10th to 15 June. It seems for the muster on their 9th anniversary. BTS will complete 9 years on 13th June 2022.