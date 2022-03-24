BTS: An ARMY imagines how the boys would react on flirtatious messages and it's hilariously on point

BTS aka the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - are not just ruling the music charts but also the hearts of countless ARMYs who cannot stop stanning them. And not to mention, their visuals are so freaking good that ARMYs cannot help for keep falling in love with them over and over again. BTS ARMY also knows some ways of the Bangtan Boys as to how they'd react to certain incidents or situations. And guess what? One of the ARMYs imagined how RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook would react if they get a flirtatious message online. Also Read - BTS: PTD in Seoul's background dancer spills the beans on how Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Taehyung, J-Hope, SUGA look like up, close and personal

So, the message goes like, "I'm in love with you." We believe he/she is good at editing too because she/he literally turned the concept into a visual. It is in a messenger format. The first reply is from BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon. Joonie is a man of few words (except when it comes to music) and ARMY imagined Joonie to just give a thumbs up to the message. The second reply is from Mr Worldwide handsome Jin aka Kim Seokjin. And it's so on point. Jin who very well knows about his striking visuals would be like "So is literally everyone else, what's your point?" imagined the ARMY.

Suga aka Min Yoongi is shy and brushes off all the 'Marry Me Yoongi" comments like a pro. His answer, ARMY imagined would be "that's unfortunate." J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok would react via emoticons and a lot of them, ARMY imagined. Hobi gets would get surprised, shy and laugh about it at the same time, imagined the ARMY. Jimin would be his usual angelic kind and say, "aww thank you." BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, however, would leave the message on seen. (LOL) Taetae is not the one to add and he usually directly brushes off such messages and comments, breaking ARMYs hearts. Last but not least, Jungkook! Well, he would invite the person to see his cat! ARMY, if you know, you know! Check out the tweet below:

thought i’d add to the bts flirting discourse pic.twitter.com/P9b7gTBxjf — YOONGI? (@miniminicult) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS is going to perform at the Grammys again. They will be holding an offline concert in Las Vegas in April for four days again.