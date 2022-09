Fans of BTS had high hopes from Grammys 2021 and 2022 when BTS got nominations for Dynamite and Butter. Sadly, the K-Pop kings did not win on both the occasions. Dynamite lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. On the other hand, Butter lost to SZA and Doja Cat's Kiss Me More. The second loss was highly debatable as the song Kiss Me More is a collaboration when BTS was nominated in group category. Well, it seems BTS might have a strong presence at Grammys 2023 as well. As per Gold Derby, a portal that specialises in predictions for Grammys/Oscars and Emmys said that Coldplay and BTS' My Universe can be nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group performance at the Grammys. But the bigger news is that Jungkook and Charlie Puth also stand to get nominated in the same category. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin's gaming session full of moaning sounds turn NSFW for ARMYs? Fans ask, 'Does Namjoon know what...'

Well, Coldplay and BTS' My Universe deserves a nomination for Best Music Video. The futuristic style video is one of the best to come out in 2021. On the other hand, Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right is the summer bop of 2022. Jungkook has also been declared as artist of the summer by some music portals. BTS fans aka ARMYs are super kicked about the news. The year has been a super special one with solo debuts of the band members. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope also delivered a critically acclaimed album with Jack In The Box.

This is great news, ? but there's still so much work to do.. We must stay consistent with radio play, streaming, mentions, buying.. Nothing is set in stone yet, so until then we stay fighting.. https://t.co/EBqKjsHLoK pic.twitter.com/C116hg3zo1 — JUNGKOOK AMERICA ♍️ (@AMERICAJUNGKOOK) September 13, 2022

Jungkook is truly worthy of getting a Grammy nomination for his first solo collab Left And Right. Whatever comes to happen, Jungkook and his achievements will always remain, Jungkook will always be the most talented Kpop soloist, the real ace. — ちょう ♡ (@LIGHT97JK) September 14, 2022

If it’ll get the Grammy, the tannies will get so emotional and excited for Koo and I’m sure Yoon will be like “jungkook all grown up?” https://t.co/kSHWoz7S0Y — Ofek ✡︎ (@NeveraPromQueen) September 14, 2022

I can’t stop thinking about the huge possibility of seeing Jungkook getting HIS FIRST SOLO GRAMMY NOMINATION with his collab with Charlie.. if this happens.. if this prediction comes true..it will be insane! — ?ּ tinkerbell.97 ⮂⁸.⁷ᴹ (@smiiliingkookie) September 14, 2022

Yep I fear BTS/Coldplay will face Jungkook and Charlie Puth and that will be hell for Army. Especially if JK wins, because I'm sure he would rather win as BTS in this case. But I expect the Grammys to pull something nasty like that. — isa kadyn (@lakadyn) September 13, 2022

This is indeed big news for all fans of BTS. It is seen that Grammys do tend to nominate the K-Pop kings given the kind of exposure it brings to the event. Let us see if they indeed get nominated as per the prediction of Gold Derby. BTS has wowed the Western world and Hollywood.