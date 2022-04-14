BTS leader RM smouldering to Prabhas' Bad Boy from Saaho in this desi edit will make you call the fire brigade - watch video

BTS fans in India who stan the Bangtan Boys are too creative with their edits. From BTS dancing to wedding songs of the Rajshri Films universe and grooving to latest hits like Saami Saami, Oo Antava and Naatu Naatu they have made the septet groove to desi songs like they were actually composed for them. BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM has been in the news and how. After day two of the Las Vegas concert, he told fans that they should not give a shit for the Grammys as performing before a crowd of 70K was the biggest flex. He also revealed that they should not indulge their haters with retaliatory tweets saying it only encourages such behaviour. Also Read - KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt compares Adheera to Agneepath's Kancha; says, 'He'll become legendary like Shakaal, Mogambo' [EXCLUSIVE]

BTS leader RM is one of the most popular members in India. School kids look upto him for his intelligence and determination while girls cannot help but swoon over his hotness. A fan has made this edit of Namjoon to Prabhas' song Bad Boy from the film, Saaho. The original number stars Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez. The fan-made edit is quite exceptional. The person has captured all moods and moments of RM to fit the vibe of the song. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast gets leaked online on Tamilrockers, KGF 2 actor Yash's special bond with Ram Charan and Jr NTR and more

Now, come to think of it, Kim Namjoon is also tall and beefy like Prabhas. Both BTS RM and Prabhas are introverts and mamma's boys. Plus, they are superstars. Seeing the edit, a fan commented that her soul just left her body. In the past few months, people have been noticing the hotness quotient of the BTS leader. If you liked the above one, here is one more on the hit song, Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi..

Namjoon also revealed that he was keen to have kids when he was in his early 20s but now he is unsure of the idea. He said it would be worrisome if his future kid turned out to be like him as he cried a lot when he was a toddler. RM also said that there was a shortage of art galleries in Las Vegas. BTS members RM, Jimin, Jin, SUGA, Jungkook, J-Hope and V are in the US for a series of Permission To Dance concerts.