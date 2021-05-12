BTS announces debut performance of their 2nd English single Butter at Billboard Music Awards hosted by Nick Jonas

This is great news for all BTS fans. The South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song Butter at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday. Also Read - BTS: ARMY call out Billboard after it released a video of K-pop band's upcoming song, Butter – here’s why

The tweet read, "We can't hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of '#BTS_Butter' will be at this year's @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc." Also Read - BTS’ Jungkook lives by THIS motto and we think even the HYUNGS would be inspired

The group has four nominations at this year's BBMAs. These are: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song ('Dynamite') and Top Social Artist (Fan Voted). Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Net worth of 28-year-old BTS member Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND; Shruti Haasan reveals she's working during the pandemic to pay her bills

This year, the Billboard Music Awards will be held on May 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper will be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this year.

BTS recently unveiled the logo of Butter. It was not just a normal unveil. They had an hour-long video and it showed an animated butter melting. You can hear kitchen noises in the video. The video has got more than 15.9 million views so far on YouTube.

BTS members have gone on to become global icons since their debut in June 2013. The band was the most streamed Korean artiste and global group last year, according to Spotify. Spotify's data showed that the top 10 most streamed Korean artists logged a combined 10.6 billion streams in a sign of their growing clout around the world.

(With inputs from IANS)