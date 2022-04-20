BTS fans had different reactions as Jungkook shared his picture with Korean-American rapper Jay Park. A lot of ARMYs apparently found Jay Park's praise of Jungkook superficial as the rapper had allegedly dissed BTS before. It is no secret that BTS has faced severe criticism from industry insiders and members of the Korean and international music industry. While the K-Pop kings have never reacted harshly to the haters or openly called out anyone, ARMY remembers every one of them. The protective nature of BTS fans is known to all. Jay Park called Jungkook humble, talented and ambitious but some members of ARMY were not pleased. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Wedding Anniversary: From 75 lakhs bridal saree to Jr B wanting 2 kids; 10 interesting facts about the couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Park (박재범) ?? (@moresojuplease)

Some international ARMY referenced the times when Jay Park made Islamophobic remarks in his songs. The rapper-singer had apologized before but some fans are in no mood to forgive or forget. Indian BTS fans are known for their editing skills. They replaced Jay Park in the pics with Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, Karan Johar and even PM Narendra Modi. Armaan Malik who is a bonafide BTS fan was surprised to see the number of edits with his face along with Jungkook floating around. This is what he tweeted, "Ye jungkook ke saath edit kaun banake phaila raha hai...I'm confused." Desi fans told him about the incident and how they always dream of a collab between them.

?Jungkook finally met Arman Malik.........my editing is still better than the original picture what say?? pic.twitter.com/G1Sy2ErWmb — Pragati⁷ ?220610 (@bts__chingu) April 19, 2022

Ask me if I'm okay

Desi armys would be blessed if this happened ?pic.twitter.com/nAjSUlHTJG — kiii.....22.06.10 (@Imamess_Imhater) April 19, 2022

Jungkook in movies its happening!! pic.twitter.com/xJx69QtDsy — jimin's bae •᷄ɞ•᷅ (@taes_strawbeary) April 19, 2022

Don't lie Sir we know the Collab is coming pic.twitter.com/kGbdQ3EuvU — MAANKOOK ? (@imshruti7) April 19, 2022

BTS members including RM aka Kim Namjoon are now back in Korea. The group is making a comeback with an album on June 10, 2022. The septet of Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, SUGA, RM, J-Hope and V are back from four successful concerts in Las Vegas.