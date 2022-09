Whether it is BTS or SEVENTEEN, both the K-pop groups have loyal and protective fans. In fact, both are under HYBE. SEVENTEEN has been touring in North America to packed audiences. The 13 member group is known for their talent in music production. In fact, other than BTS they are one of the most successful boy groups around. An American channel interviewed them and asked Seventeen if they imagined that they would be as successful as BTS when they made their debut. Now, BTS made their debut in 2013 while Seventeen made their entry in 2015. Both the groups have members who are passionate about music production. Also Read - Sexy Nukim: Did you know BTS group leader RM wrote this song in 30 minutes? Kim Namjoon says he went for 'sexy vibe'

Seventeen gave an interview to the channel Sirius XM and the interviewer asked them, "When you started the band, there’s no way you expected that you’d be up there just like BTS. That you’d be at the same level as BTS." Vernon aka Choi Hansol who was taking most of the questions replied in a very mature and graceful manner. He said, "When we debuted, BTS wasn’t the BTS today either. So, it’s really crazy what we’re doing right now and where we are at right now." He is not factually incorrect. BTS started making headlines in the West after 2016. Moreover, the comparison question was totally uncalled for. Both the groups are super talented and passionate as performers. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's latest pictures for his magazine cover are the perfect thirst trap for ARMY

However, some sections of ARMY and Carats are dragging the issue on social media. The former feels that Vernon could have shown some more respect to BTS who are their seniors. Carats feel Vernon was right in his own way. Neutral fans feel that BTS members are pals with Seventeen so there is no need to diss one another. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - BTS and Jungkook in the race to bag two nominations at Grammys 2023 [Read report]

Vernon aka Choi Hansol is a Korean-American rapper. He was born in New York but moved to Korea as a kid. He is half Korean and half Caucasian. Seventeen is one of the most acclaimed groups like BTS in K-Pop.