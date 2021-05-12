BTS: ARMY call out Billboard after it released a video of K-pop band's upcoming song, Butter – here’s why

Fans of BTS, who are fondly called as ARMY has called out Billboard after it shared a group photo teaser and concept videos of the K-pop band's upcoming song Butter and the reason behind this was it featured the videos of all the band members except for V. Army noticed this thing and instantly told Billboard to fix their board. In fact, we saw BTS Is 7 trending on Twitter in no time. Here are some of the tweets of ARMY... Also Read - BTS’ Jungkook lives by THIS motto and we think even the HYUNGS would be inspired
The highly-anticipated song Butter, which is BTS' second English track after global chartbuster Dynamite, will release on May 21.
The highly-anticipated song Butter, which is BTS' second English track after global chartbuster Dynamite, will release on May 21.
