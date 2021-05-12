BTS: ARMY call out Billboard after it released a video of K-pop band's upcoming song, Butter – here’s why

Fans of BTS, who are fondly called as ARMY has called out Billboard after it shared a group photo teaser and concept videos of the K-pop band's upcoming song Butter and the reason behind this was it featured the videos of all the band members except for V. Army noticed this thing and instantly told Billboard to fix their board. In fact, we saw BTS Is 7 trending on Twitter in no time. Here are some of the tweets of ARMY... Also Read - BTS’ Jungkook lives by THIS motto and we think even the HYUNGS would be inspired

The highly-anticipated song Butter, which is BTS' second English track after global chartbuster Dynamite, will release on May 21.

َ BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7

BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7

BTS IS 7

BTS IS 7

BTS IS 7

BTS IS 7

BTS IS 7

BTS IS 7

BTS IS 7

Do you undrestand?? pic.twitter.com/CuWrf8ATqh — ??? ????? (@taekookforeverc) May 11, 2021

Where is Taehyung 's teaser?

How can you forget him?

I am sorry but @billboard please remember bts is 7 pic.twitter.com/gZYrVoYDdq — bts_ army? (@jhope_snakue) May 11, 2021

WE ARE NOT SENSITIVE BUT WHERE THE FUCK IS KIM TAEHYUNG???? BTS IS 7!!! AND THEY HAVE ARMYS BEHIND THEM!!! FIX THIS ASAP!!! AGAIN WE ARE NOT SENSITIVE BUT WTF?????? pic.twitter.com/J68uliQnjj — kim ?? PRE-SAVE BUTTER (@taekookieme1) May 12, 2021

How many times do we have to remind people that BTS is 7 .

Where is Taehyung?!! ? https://t.co/9BknDlI6Or — ˢᵃᵐᵐʸ!! (@_btsluvr_) May 11, 2021

Bruhh where is Taehyung!! If you can't edit videos properly or have prblm counting(it's 7 not 6)u can always contact ARMYs we would always give yu better facts n most of us are pretty good at math n we could even count without a mistake?So BTS IS 7 it's not hard to remember it? https://t.co/fbHnjKbyEp — Nazia Shifana (@ShifanaNazia) May 11, 2021

Where is Taehyung 's teaser?

How can you forget him?

I am sorry but @billboard please remember bts is 7 pic.twitter.com/gZYrVoYDdq — bts_ army? (@jhope_snakue) May 11, 2021

Sharing here some of my PC collection. Although I’m Joon biased, I love each member with all my heart and getting any one of them will make my heart full. Any ARMY is the same. NEVER will we condone or accept anyone being rude to any of our boys. BTS IS 7. Always & forever. ? pic.twitter.com/Ov3RCwYgH5 — tin⁷ ?? (@_jooniesbonsai) May 11, 2021

Where is taehyung 's clip ?? Add his as well! BTS is 7 https://t.co/CTBZQQMfNO — SeokJin ? (@Jinniee_OurMoon) May 11, 2021

The highly-anticipated song Butter, which is BTS' second English track after global chartbuster Dynamite, will release on May 21. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Net worth of 28-year-old BTS member Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND; Shruti Haasan reveals she's working during the pandemic to pay her bills