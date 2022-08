Who does not love K-pop boy band BTS? Every video or picture of a BTS member is worth swooning over for their fans called as ARMY. Of course, nothing goes unnoticed by fans. Recently, a video of J-Hope almost bumping into a wall made its way to the internet. Soon, fans dug out some old videos of him and realised that it's not rare that J-Hope bumps into walls. As the videos went viral, ARMY joked about how hard his bodyguards have to work only to keep him safe from the walls. An ARMY also called him a 'Silly Little Guy' for his antics. Also Read - BTS: Indian weightlifting CWG 2022 gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga a fan of Kim Seokjin aka Jin's song Epiphany; desi ARMY say, 'Purple blooded always shine'

How cute is that? Check out a few tweets below:

bts body guard job description: protect them from stalkers bts body guard job: protect them from bonking into the wall pic.twitter.com/YYdWyj1OzC — brit ♡ hobi #JITB ? (@sussyseok) August 8, 2022

Seems like dancing and walking don’t involve the same brain regions for him. XD He’s so cute. — ⟭⟬ ???Kristina⁷⟬⟭ (@Sungirl800) August 9, 2022

THIS IS A COMMON OCCURRENCE FOR HIM… BABY pic.twitter.com/cBN6FGB3FF — brit ♡ hobi #JITB ? (@sussyseok) August 9, 2022

Hobi's bodyguards have a lot of work tbh. They're always having to move him away from walls, doors and people??.

This is the third video I've seen this week, where they had to physically move him away from walking into something. — tannie_town⁷? (@Tannie_town) August 9, 2022

I was also watching BV3 recently and he comes so close to walking directly into a post on the street in ep 2? — ᴮᴱAis⁷ is off to Hobipalooza?❤???? (@AisyMoon) August 9, 2022

oh to be a bodyguard to protect hobi at all costs https://t.co/kDspglfntm — nic⁷ (@btspavd) August 9, 2022

Hobi with 5 bodyguards ? we must protect our baby ?? https://t.co/pUEg0XhpXU — pal⁷ ? (@mostlyjining) August 9, 2022

Well, indeed his bodyguards have a lot of work to do when it comes to keeping him safe all the time. What say?