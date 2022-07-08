BTS ARMY cannot keep calm as Big Hit Music announces vlog series of Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and other members - read deets

BTS ARMY went into collective gloom as the members announced that they did be halting group activities for an indefinite time. However, the disappointment was miniscule as ARMY is being spoiled for content every second day. BTS member Jungkook released Left and Right with Charlie Puth, J-Hope's full album Jack In The Box is coming within a week, he will be at Lollapalooza and plus, the Busan concert has been announced. Just now, Big Hit Music announced that ARMY will now get to see vlogs of the individual members. This is indeed very exciting. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ponniyin Selvan star Chiyaan Vikram hospitalised, Prabhas to work with Koratala Siva and more

Fans will see a driving vlog from Kim Taehyung, a bracelet-making session from Jimin, Jungkook's camping trip, museum trip with Kim Namjoon, album making with J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, cooking video with Kim Seokjin and finally, a wood-work/carpentary session with SUGA aka Min Yoongi. It is a known fact that Kim Seokjin is a good cook and Namjoon is passionate about art, the surprise comes with SUGA's love for wood-work. But then he has always been into architecture and interiors, so this is not surprising. It seems the kitchen in the dorm was also designed by Min Yoongi. This is how ARMYs are reacting to the news...

We are getting woodcarving hajima vlog version... i will dieeeee???? https://t.co/SBmYy8AaCO — bonobonoya | More | Proof | Left & Right ? (@livinlimbo) July 8, 2022

Taehyung’s drive VloJg coming soon TRAVEL WITH Vpic.twitter.com/ZUQyQSu4hG — shirley⁷ (@winterbeartaete) July 8, 2022

Excited to see KIM NAMJOON BTS VLOG❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️?????? #BTSVLOG — KimShineᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@Shyne_2010) July 8, 2022

WAHHHH I REMEMBER ALL THEIR VLOG BEFORE ?? BTS ARE REALLY BEST VLOGGER EVER https://t.co/3l5OKCnTWm — Ain⁷ ? Left And Right ? JACKINTHEBOX ? (@NNasuha7bts) July 8, 2022

Jin's cooking vlog is just going to be him traipsing into the kitchens of all his famous chef buddies and asking them to cook a dish or two with him over a couple of drinks. — Del⁷ in the box?? I can feel you over here (@delayedchoice) July 8, 2022

this is what I'm predicting-

car is for tae

box is for hobi

hammer is for yoongi (?)

frame is joon

camping for jk for sure sure

cooking for jin for sure

last one is for jimin (?)#BTS_VLOG pic.twitter.com/Dn6wxNgRSW — so far away enthusiast⁷ ? (ia) (@304YOON) July 8, 2022

Well, BTS ARMY seems to be booked and busy. The global concert will happen in Busan but the dates are not out so far. RM, Kim Taehyung, SUGA, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook are now focusing on individual growth.