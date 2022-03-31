BTS ARMY cannot keep calm as they get an OT7 selca from the PTD concert in Seoul – read tweets

March was eventful for the Bangtan Boys. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook conducted their first concert in Seoul after a gap of 2 and a half years or so. The boys were excited and so were the K-ARMYs to see the boys live on stage. The concert was held over three days - 10th March, 12th March and 13th March. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook had loads of fun with the ARMYs while performing on their amazing tracks. BTS ARMY wasn't allowed to clap or cheer loudly/ scream and hence clappers were provided to them. The boys teased ARMY about the clappers a lot. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Chris Rock breaks silence over Will Smith incident, BTS' Jungkook slams a troll and more

Videos of BTS members from the soundcheck and the concert went viral on Twitter like crazy! Be it Suga dishing out mafia vibes, Jin's excessively adorable charm, RM's yawn session or change or rap style during the performance, Jimin's tattoos and playfulness with V and Suga, J-Hope's amazing style statements or unwavering energy on stage, Jungkook being practically naked after the buttons of his shirt ripped off or Taehyung's breathtaking visuals from each day, ARMY was tripping over the concert. Also Read - BTS: Shaheer Sheikh's ex-GF Ayu Ting Ting is a huge fan of JIN; gets into a fight with a fellow Indonesian singer on TV – watch HILARIOUS video

The Bangtan Boys - Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook - also clicked a lot of pictures from the on-stage camera with the BTS ARMYs. And J-Hope had also clicked a selfie with all the members on stage. BTS members were dripping as it had rained badly that night of the concert. Samsung Mobiles shared the OT7 selca of the BTS members a couple of hours ago and the BTS ARMY is grateful for the same. Check out the picture and ARMYs reaction to the same below: Also Read - BTS' Jungkook lashes out at a troll who asked him to eat dog sh*t; check out the singer's befitting reply

In Seoul, we captured the most beautiful moment in the Galaxy. @SamsungMobileUS, remember to send pics from Las Vegas! ? Captured with the #GalaxyS22 Ultra by @BTS_twt. #withGalaxy pic.twitter.com/Z8EQj8Rn8N — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 31, 2022

Thank you sooo much for this photo. Ever since I witnessed this at the cinemas wanted it sooo badly! This was indeed such a precious moment of BTS x ARMY captured together ?https://t.co/CXTbFt0eC5 — DShreya⁷ | waiting for BTS LV concert ?? (@SD_borahae_BTS) March 31, 2022

Finally we got the behind scenes photo?https://t.co/NPg1YgmZxl — kookachu⁷⚡️ (@muiassar) March 31, 2022

My home ♡ pic.twitter.com/gJkNYVYGS8 — JIMIN VOCAL | JIMIN OST (@PJM_vocal) March 31, 2022

Ommmgg really thank youu pic.twitter.com/dbzHzazBjx — Mew... Zakia⁷ ?Jimin OST (@V_babyzakia) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys are gearing up for the Grammy which is a couple of days from now. BTS will also be holding a concert in Las Vegas.