BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are soon going to enlist in the military one by one, as per the schedules. The mandatory military enlistment was announced by Big Hit Music on a fateful Monday in October, right after BTS' Busan Concert. It's been 9 years since BTS debuted as a boyband. Over the last couple of years, BTS has achieved mammoth and global success. Currently, they are recognized as one of the biggest and most successful boybands in the world. Along with BTS ARMY, one of the key persons who've been with the boys is Bang PD, Bang Sihyuk. A recent video of Bang PD talking about BTS and BTS ARMY is going viral.

Bang PD expresses gratitude to BTS ARMY, leaves them in tears

So, a video from HYBE Briefing is a big trend in Hollywood News right now. It features Bang Si-Hyuk aka Bang PD crediting the success of HYBE and BTS, to BTS. "They were our starting point and the driving force throughout the way," Bang PD says. He adds that HYBE as well as BTS thinks that they could not have been able to take a single step without the conditional love and support of the BTS ARMY.

Bang PD talked about how they all went through everything together. "Being together for 10 years makes you a sort of family," Bang PD says while talking about the future of BTS. He talks about what they should do to continue to keep this relationship between BTS and the ARMY so beautiful and intact. He wonders how they can continue to laugh and cry together forever. Bang PD wants to include BTS ARMY as they wish to honour BTS' legacy.

Check Bang PD's video of BTS' success and BTS ARMY here:

HYBE debrief

BTS ARMY boasts and sheds happy tears as Bang PD praises them

The video, as told before, is going viral and how! ARMY is sharing it across, feeling proud and happy, shedding happy tears all the same. It is in a way a clap back at the detractors of the BTS ARMY. Check out BTS ARMY's tweets here:

PD-nim also believed in them when nobody else does. He also deserve all the praise ?? Thank you, Bang PD! https://t.co/bBJL5GQDii — Areum-ie ⁷ (@bullet_proofo7) November 10, 2022

BTS PAVED THE WAY...YESTERDAY,TODAY & FVCKINGG TOMORROW!!!??

Bang PD: "The fans are also our monitoring agents who scold us and guide us to where we should be when we take a wrong step and make mistakes. [...] We welcome the sharp criticizm fans give us whenever they find us on the wrong track. But we hope they believe the truth that they- — Tina⁷ ?? ? #TheAstronaut ?‍? (@cherubim_rock) November 10, 2022

"BTS is our starting point"

Talking about BTS, the boys would be focussing more on their solo projects in their chapter 2. After J-Hope, RM aka Kim Namjoon will be dropping his solo album. Jimin's album is in the pipeline too. Taehyung is also said to be working on his solo album. On the other hand, Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be the first one to enlist in the military. It is said that he might enlist by December. There is no official confirmation on the same.