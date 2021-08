BTS: ARMY celebrates 3000 days of K-pop band's debut on Twitter; calls them 'LEGENDS'

Today, (August 29) is a special day for ARMY as BTS completed completed 3000 days in the world and business of music. Yes, the popular K-pop band had debut exactly 3000 days back under the banner of BIGHIT Entertainment and to celebrate this moment, ARMY is sharing throwback memories of Bangtan Boys on social media and trended Happy 3000 and We Love You 3000 on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS x Megan Thee Stallion's Butter Remix enthralls ARMY, Kim Kardashian wears a wedding dress at Kanye West's Donda Listening Event and more

I may not be there from the beginning but will always be here until the end. Happy 3000 days my love, lets live this longlife promise together ♡ #3000DaysWithBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eArbPTVYiE — chel ♡ (@dejavuanying) August 29, 2021

Today Aug 29 KST is the 3000th day since BTS debuted!! Even though I haven't been with you for a whole 3000 days but I'll be with you forever. Happy 3000 days!

We love you so much ♡@BTS_twt #BTS_3000일#3000daysWithBTS #방탄3000일_3000만큼축하해 pic.twitter.com/mveCR4za0K — ゙?。˚ ⋆ (@vantettaee) August 29, 2021

Happy 3000 days with BTS #ARMY

before i say sorry thats out of context..

But, don't forget to help our dongsaeng (brother/sister) for sue the bad manager..

U can see the hastag for know how bad the manager of txt #PROTECT_TXT#3000DaysWithBTS #BighitProtectsYourArtists pic.twitter.com/Gv6UApczYw — FIRE (@Anatwd2) August 29, 2021

You've shown me I have 3000 reasons

I should love myself ☺️❤️

Thank you @BTS_twt for this happy 3000 days !#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #BTS_3000일#탄이들_3000일_축하해 pic.twitter.com/yK7EJPFrOg — 진내 (@Hatneb) August 28, 2021

Happy 3000 days. I may have not been with you from the beginning but I'll stay forever with you no matter what. Purple you ? @choi_bts2 thank you for posting. Sorry for stealing your post tho- pic.twitter.com/XQThbfWYmg — ?Røßé?‍♀♑ (@Ros57108897) August 29, 2021

Happy 3000 Days with BTS??

I wish The Seven of you will always be together like this.

Be together BTS forever.

Borahae BTS???I purple You.I love you all so much♥️♥️ BTS? ARMY #3000daysWithBTS pic.twitter.com/czgbf12XSo — Sanjida (@Sanjida211) August 29, 2021

Happy 3000 days with BTS ?

Thank you so much for being the most important part of my life? I purple you ????? I love you 3000 #3000DaysWithBTS pic.twitter.com/Z2S3B2XBxi — Nish⁷ (@BT13613_) August 29, 2021

Well, we hope Bangtan Boys surprise us on this special day by sharing an update on their upcoming song.