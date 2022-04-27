BTS ARMY, check out THIS member's childhood picture that's suddenly going viral

BTS ARMY we know you are excited about Psy and Suga aka Min Yoongi's collaboration for the former's album. Suga is going to produce That That for Psy. It seems the BTS member, rapper and record producer will also be making a cameo in the same. Other than that, the game that's being developed inspired by the BTS members, BTS Island: In the SEOM has also grabbed attention. But we are here to talk about a picture that's surfaced on the net in the excitement of Suga's new production, game, BTS comeback, etc. It is a childhood picture of one of the BTS members that was shared on Twitter by an ARMY. Also Read - BTS: SUGA to have a cameo in PSY's track That That produced by him? New update leaves ARMY shook

In the picture, we see the little man showing off stickers it seems. We guess that are Pokemon stickers or miniatures. He has held them in front of himself and is showing them off to the camera, as though flaunting his prized possession. Though some part of his face is hidden, one can easily guess that it is Taetae aka Kim Taehyung aka BTS V. Taebear is seen in an orange jersey. His eyes are unmistakable. Check out the picture below:

The other two people in the picture, ARMYs are guessing would be Taehyung's siblings. ARMYs are going gaga over the picture and have been sharing more pics of the Christmas Tree crooner. Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, BTS members have grabbed headlines for their game BTS Island. There are seven characters in the game that have been designed as per the looks of BTS members themselves. On the other hand, Suga has grabbed headlines for his collaboration with Psy.

In other news, the BTS members have disappeared after announcing the release date of their new album which is 10 June 2022. It is likely that a new muster will take place as netizens have alleged that Jamsil Stadium have been booked from 10th to 15 June.