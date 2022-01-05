BTS: ARMY compares V's posture from Jin's Artist made collection with Akshay Kumar from Phir Hera Pheri – watch hilarious video

Can you imagine any similarities between BTS V and Akshay Kumar? Well, BTS ARMY is truly creative and so are the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The Bangtan Boys have come up with Artist-made merchandise. And ARMY is going berserk over the same. A couple of days ago, Jin's collection video was released on VLive. The eldest BTS member made pyjamas and pillows for BTS ARMY with an interesting twist. He created Devil and Angel themed pyjama and pillow sets. In the VLive video, we saw Jin's collection being showcased by fellow BTS members and models V, Jimin and Suga. And an ARMY noticed a similarity between BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's poster and the Sooryavanshi actor. And the result is hilarious. Also Read - BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin fully recover from COVID-19; ARMYs beam with joy, calls it the best news ever

Now, while modelling the Christmas Tree crooner gave his own spin to Jin's pyjama collection, as y'all would have seen in the VLive episode. For those not in the know, he draped both - Angel and Devil pyjamas on each side and walked around showcasing his uniqueness as a model. He struck several poses for the pictures and one such pose reminded ARMY of Akshay Kumar's famous character Raju from Phir Heri Pheri. Bollywood fans would know the meme-like posture of Akshay Kumar in the second instalment of the most loved comedy film franchise. The one in the floral shirt and peach/pink pants? Yep, that one. Who knew Akshay Kumar and BTS V would have something in common? Check out the HILARIOUS video here:

Coming to Jin's collection, the Epiphany singer personally supervised what kind of products he wanted to launch. He tested the samples and also made changes to them so that ARMYs would be comfy. Jin said that he wants ARMY to reflect on their day every night and select the respective pyjama and pillow set as they went to bed. He believes and hopes that most people would turn kind so that they get to wear the Angel Pajama and pillow set. However, he also added that the Devil Pajama and pillow set is bad. The My Universe and Permission To Dance singer reasoned that oftentimes things may not go as planned and hence, the ARMYs can opt for the Devil pyjama and pillow set on those days. Jin is so thoughtful, don't you think, ARMY?

Meanwhile, the Butter hitmaker also expressed his shock at the exorbitant price of the pyjama set. It cost above USD $100.