BTS ARMY DAY: Kim Taehyung treats ARMY with a shirtless picture; fandom goes berserk over his bold style [View Tweets] 

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V shared a special birthday wish for BTS ARMY on ARMY day. And it sure made their day a whole lot better. Imagine, waking up to a shirtless Kim Taehyung! ARMY went berserk, naturally.