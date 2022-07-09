Happy Birthday to BTS ARMY! IT's been 9 years of togetherness of BTS members and their precious fans, who are lovingly known as ARMYs. The actual meaning for ARMY is Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth, but they are so much more than that. The power that BTS ARMY holds is magical, scary and surprising at the same time. on BTS ARMY's special day, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V dropped a wish, a super hot wish for them. He went shirtless, again. And ARMYs are going crazy over his shirtless picture. Also Read - BTS ARMY cannot keep calm as Big Hit Music announces vlog series of Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and other members - read deets

Taehyung wishes ARMYs on ARMY Day

BTS V is very caring towards the ARMYs, as all the members are. Taehyung always drops messages for them, asking them to perform well at work, school, college, etc. He will ask them to be careful if the weather is bad. Usually, BTS ARMY gets to see V aka Kim Taehyung's caring side in his messages. But this time, the Celine boy surprised ARMY with his shirtless picture. Though Taetae didn't really show his full bare body picture, the casual selfie with gold chains wrapped around his neck and his ruffled hair was enough to send the entire fandom into a tizzy. "ARMY Happy Birthday," he posted on Weverse with a couple of emoticons. Check it out here: Also Read - BTS In The Soop Friendcation poster 1: Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and others are SQUAD GOALS [View Pic]

Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon enjoys a trip to a museum with a fan girl but it's not what you expect

Advertisement

BTS ARMY goes berserk over Kim Taehyung's shirtless wish

Well, can you really blame the ARMYs for going gaga over Taehyung? It's pretty early in the morning and to be treated with such a selfie, well, it sure gave a great start to their special day. BTS ARMY is trending 'Kim Taehyung' on Twitter, wishing him and thanking him as well. Check out the tweets here:

KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/MipEuGHTms — hana gei (@hanalvschan) July 9, 2022

I woke up to what?!?!!#@!!?!#!?!?!#!#?@#@?!!?

Naked Kim Taehyung ??? pic.twitter.com/kTMILQEODK — Tina⁷ ??| JACK IN THE BOX IS COMING ??? (@messy_vminlover) July 9, 2022

WHAT ON EARTH IS HAPPENING KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG https://t.co/meKd077fqZ — rainlover⁷ ? (@kookSWYou) July 9, 2022

I woke up and the first thing I saw

KIM TAEHYUNG ? pic.twitter.com/5cJjtEC1t0 — In the soop: friendship trip 22nd July 9pmㅣ⇄ (@jungkook97_thv) July 9, 2022

2022 is kim taehyung shirtless era — ⋆ (@taeteluv_) July 9, 2022

Indeed a good morning and happy birthdaaay ARMY!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA KIM TAEHYUNG PA HUG CHZ dkskskskks pic.twitter.com/pRluogg6ze — Baby J's | STREAM 'MORE' PI ‼️ (@babijinkookmin) July 9, 2022

kim taehyung give me a break please — ً (@kthvngel) July 9, 2022

KIM TAEHYUNG YOU ARE A MENACE ????? pic.twitter.com/U83A2qxwPA — hel⁷? (@borakosmos) July 9, 2022

WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCKING HELL KIM TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/5IYwK6M6U0 — mari | tae’s angel ?ARSD (@SUNFL0W3RRY) July 9, 2022

OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/JsAIuJNUcH — ⋆ (@taeteluv_) July 9, 2022

Oh c'mon KIM TAEHYUNG ?? https://t.co/wVbk2bZarb — Cheng⁷? The Best Moment is Yet To Come (@itsmechel_cheng) July 9, 2022

kim taehyung needs to be stopped pic.twitter.com/MBHJShQHC2 — mon⁷ in the box? (@Y00NGIFILM) July 9, 2022

KIM TAEHYUNG CHILL ITS EARLY IN THE MORNING??#KimTaehyung — ᴠ ꜰᴏʀ ??????? (@niym157) July 9, 2022

just kim taehyung just him...? pic.twitter.com/mDeeG5flEk — ? tyieli ⟭⟬ ⁷ ? (@twrkivecat) July 9, 2022

Yesss, KIM TAEHYUNG just did it.

V's Chapter 2 all over again. pic.twitter.com/15eq3Ede9X — Bts (@KimPurpleU48) July 9, 2022

BTS members' messages on google

So, ARMYs, you'd have discovered the Google wish of 'I Purple You.' ARMYs were pleasantly surprised when they learned about the ARMY Day special bit on Google. It consists of Purple balloons which come with 'I Purple You,' messages from members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook.