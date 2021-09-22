BTS: ARMY decides to strip American talk show host James Corden of his Papa Mochi title after THIS incident; say, 'Don't act fake' — read tweets

BTS ARMY is known to be highly protective of the seven boys. Of late, RM, SUGA, Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope delivered a message on Youth Today and sustainable development at the United Nations General Assembly. They also delivered a performance on their latest song, Permission To Dance. As expected, BTS broke Twitter as people trended on how proud they were of the septet. All the boys also trended on an individual basis. Now, BTS fans have always adored James Corden. The Late Late Show host has impressed them with his friendly and respectful attitude towards the septet. He has a very special bond with Jimin who calls him Papa Mochi. In fact, James Corden also uses the Papa Mochi term on his bio. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY showers love on Jimin after he gets nervous on UNGA stage, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai set to become parents and more

Now, he spoke about the presence of BTS at the UN. He said that it was a great decision on part of the world leaders to get them due to the large fandom that BTS has. It seems he ended up describing the fans as 15-year-old girls. He said they would have been envious of the world leaders for getting such close look at the guys. This has left ARMY upset and they feel it is disrespectful. As we know, BTS' music is universal and ARMY comprises of kids, teens, young adults, middle-aged people and even 80-year olds. They have called out James Corden as fake and a clout-chaser and told him to remove Papa Mochi from his bio on Twitter. Check out the reactions...

you are not the real papa mochi, disappointing and disrespectful goodbye you don't deserve. this is ur end! pic.twitter.com/co573tbxlh — sherly?✨ (@chocolataejin) September 22, 2021

JAMES CORDEN BETTER REMOVE THAT PAPA MOCHI FROM YR BIO.

CALLING US 15 YR OLDS, AREN'T U SHAMEFUL OF WHAT U DID. U ARE JUST A MERE CLOUT CHASER. DON'T ACT FAKE. pic.twitter.com/Wvp6j37OgQ — busanfav♡ (@Ri_InTheSky) September 22, 2021

you better have had tears streaming down ur face when u removed "papa mochi" pic.twitter.com/zGsb8OEnoE — jas⁷ ? (@_blisstan) September 22, 2021

to call bts an "unusual guests" is so disrespectful. it was was their THIRD time speaking at the UN?!? & calling out armys a bunch of "15 yr old girls" the stereotype, smh. so disappointed. i expected way better from james corden. u don't deserve bts & army. no more papa mochi!! — margaux⁷ (@__intobangtan) September 22, 2021

u better remove the 'papa mochi' right now james. pic.twitter.com/QIL9Drm5jS — ???? ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ ⁷ (@love_yoongi07) September 22, 2021

Bye Papa Mochi? u don't know what those"15 yrs. old girls" can do?

pic.twitter.com/wrItwdnxMQ — ً lua⁷ (@centrekookv) September 22, 2021

BTS & ARMY truly loved & respect James Corden or Papa Mochi genuinely but this time, the way he disrespect or say not good words to our boys is really disappointed. pic.twitter.com/Ng1kUyBLRH — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ bz ? (@tanniekosmossss) September 22, 2021

In the video he said that BTS were unusual guests at the UN General Assembly and that for once, 15 year old's wished they were at the headquarters. James Corden got the title of Papa Mochi after Jimin called him that on an iconic carpool session in New York for The Late Late Show. As we know, he calls Jimin Baby Mochi.