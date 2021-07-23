BTS: ARMY demands military service exemption for Bangtan Boys; K-pop band comes up with a heart-winning reply

A few days back, we saw President Moon Jae In appointed BTS aka Bangtan Boys as as special envoys of Korea's growth and culture in order to "expand the country's diplomatic strength and outreach on a global level, during a time when South Korea's status within the international society is gaining greater recognition." This move will be extension of President's diplomacy, which serves the purpose of a "collaborative effort with professionals in the field of the civic culture whose stage is the world, to enhance South Korea's image as a nation which takes the lead in global issues." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News today: BTS' Jimin sends a heartfelt message to ARMY after the band achieves new milestone, Jennifer Lopez dodges question about Ben Affleck and more

While BTS will attend the first official meeting as special envoys in September in the 75th United Nations General Assembly, ARMY has demanded that the popular K-pop band should be exempted from military services. On social media, we saw a fan stating, "BTS should be given a benefit of some sort, like the mandatory military exemption, if they're going to be called here and there for government events. If they get appointed as presidential envoys, shouldn't they be at least given a military service exemption."

Though in November last year, BTS reacted to this thing and said, "If there is a call from the country, we will respond at any time. Military service is a national obligation." Reportedly, BTS is expected to collaborate with various international organizations in areas such as environmental protection, poverty, diversity and others as presidential envoys representing South Korea.

Meanwhile, BTS' recent track Permission To Dance dethroned Butter to grab the top spot in Billboard Top 100.