BTS Army, did you know? The Bangtan Boys hate vegetables and THESE pics are proof

Apart from their impeccable dancing and singing skills, BTS often finds love among ARMY because of their small habits, which are relevant and relatable to us. And ARMY we have found out thing, which again proves that they are just like as we noticed that they hate vegetables. During various instances, we saw the septet enjoying their meal with steak, pizza, pasta, risotto and other things but left the salad untouched. Also Read - Do you know? BTS members don't like big hotels rooms and the reason will make ARMY so proud

Well, During a pizza party too we witnessed the same thing as they finished their favorite snack leaving the bowl of salads untouched. Though their hatred for veggies doesn't matter to us as long as they eat healthy and remain fit to entertain ARMY.

In the last month, the K-pop band entered the Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame with 23 feats. GWR (Guiness World Records) shared an official statement to announce this news, which reads, “BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media, an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY.”

The 23 records as per Guinness are as follows:

First K-pop act to reach No.1 on the US albums chart – First Place – June 2, 2018

First K-pop act to reach No.1 on the US Artist 100 – First Place- June 2, 2018

First K-pop group to reach the Top 10 on the US singles chart – First Place – June 2, 2018

Highest annual earnings for a K-Pop band (current year) – $50 million – June 1, 2020

Most viewers for a music concert live stream on a bespoke platform – 756,000 – June 24, 2020

Most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert (current year) – 756,000 tickets – June 14, 2020

Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Social 50 chart – 189 weeks – August 1, 2020

Most “daesang” (“grand prize”) awards won at the Mnet Asian Music Awards – 13 total number – December 6, 2020

Best-selling album in South Korea – 4,440,818 units sold – March 1, 2021

Most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group – 5 total number – March 13, 2021

Most weeks on the US Hot 100 by a K-pop track – 32 weeks – April 10, 2021

Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart- 18 weeks – April 10, 2021

Most streamed act on Spotify (group) – 16,300,000,000 total number – April 27, 2021

Most Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a music group – 422,228 engagements – April 29, 2019

Most Twitter engagements (average retweets) – 422,228 engagements – April 29, 2019

Fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok – 3 hours 31 min – Sept. 25, 2019

Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours – 101,100,000 views – Aug. 22, 2020

Most followers on Instagram for a music group – 40,220,226 – April 22, 2021

Most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours – 11,042,335 streams – May 21, 2021

Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube – 3,900,000 total number – May 21, 2021

Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube – 3,900,000 views – May 21, 2021

Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours – 108,200,000 times – May 22, 2021

Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group – 108,200,000 – May 22, 2021