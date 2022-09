BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - decided to get a friendship tattoo. And ever since, the BTS ARMY has been trying to discover where would the Bangtannies would have got their tattoos done. While we already have a glimpse of the friendship tattoos of RM, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, the BTS ARMY is waiting for Suga and Taehyung's friendship tattoos. Only Yoongi and Taetae are remaining to reveal their friendship tattoo. And recently, an ARMY had discovered Suga's tattoo, but only to be left disappointed. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, BTS Jin and SUGA, Kartik Aaryan - 5 male celebs whose long hair amplified their sex appeal - view pics

Hollywood News: BTS Suga's friendship tattoo revealed?

So, an ARMY took to Weverse and shared a picture of what they thought to be Suga's friendship tattoo. The picture is an extreme close-up of Suga's feet. The ARMY believed that Suga got '7' inked on the back of his heel. Sharing the picture, the ARMY asked Suga if he/she is right and, finally, the mystery behind Yoongi's tattoo is revealed. However, they were in for a disappointment as Suga denied saying that he's not got the tattoo there. The ARMY would have been disappointed as she/he asked him about the ink on his heel. However, the Run BTS rapper didn't have a clue about it either. Check out their interaction here:

220909 Yoongi on Weverse

?yoongiya i saw it! I saw it! [it’s there] right?

?its not there though…

?eh/whaa??you’re saying it’s not there??!?!? Then, what’s that,,,,,

?i don’t know/i’m not sure…i don’t know what it is either… pic.twitter.com/NeLfX07F8a — lyssy⁷ (slow) (@btsbaragi__) September 9, 2022

Suga's tattoo mystery

This is not the first time that Suga's friendship tattoo has been a topic of discussion. Previously, it was stated that Suga had got himself inked on the nape of his neck. It so happened that Yoongi came live recently, and he flaunted his tresses. It got ARMY wondering if he had got a tattoo hidden behind his mane.

Talking about the friendship tattoos of BTS, RM has inked himself above the ankle while J-Hope got one on his calf leg. Jimin has inked himself on his finger, Jungkook inked himself behind the year whereas Jin has inked himself on the side of his waist. Meanwhile, Suga has been in demand for marriage again. Recently when the Bangtan Boys came live on Weverse for the Chuseok greetings. RM revealed that an ARMY said that they are planning to go to Daegu to meet Suga's parents for marriage. Suga asked the ARMY that they should not do it.