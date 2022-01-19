BTS ARMY, do Jungkook and Yoongi aka Suga look similar? Here's what we found 

BTS aka Bangtan Boys is a seven-member band. However, oftentimes, they look so similar to each other that ARMY is left confused as to who is who. Well, it may happen due to the trick of lighting or angle or clothes/costumes, etc. And sometimes, it's all just edited by ARMIES who are OT7. Or maybe it's just Jungkook imitating his hyungs. So, there has been this old clip of BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, that has been going viral on the gram. And this has been observed by ARMYs across the platforms. The clip features Suga saying that a lot of people say that he and Jungkook look alike. Also Read - BTS: V unlocks new achievement as Christmas Tree debuts at THIS rank on Japan Billboard Hot 100 – deets inside

Taehyung who was sitting beside them had a funny reaction to the same. Shocked and in disbelief, Taetae screamed, "What, who said that?" The rest of the members were also taken aback a little. Well, we came across some threads on Twitter that had a similar outlook, that is, Yoongi and Jungkook look similar. Even the ARMYs were in disbelief that there's so much likeness between the two BTS members. Well, they have lived with each other for so long. So, certain habits may have rubbed on each other, don't you think? Check out the threads of YoonKook that we came across here:

ok but lbr yoonkook has similar taste in fashion, the beanie, the boots, the jeans ?? pic.twitter.com/0PBrq2EbbC — 유느꾸기 (@yoonqook) April 18, 2016

the way yoongi and jungkook have similar jawline structure kind of does sth to me pic.twitter.com/NgXh3dKVlE — gloss (@tanniespoly) December 31, 2021

There are 3 jungkook here pic.twitter.com/dRosJgGyv0 — Ria⁷ (@agust_Dee07) January 18, 2022

I can't unsee how similar their clothes are from hoodies to black inner :"> #sugakookie #yoonkook pic.twitter.com/RWwddWn42o — 슈짐의 Property ?? (@dinospartanv) March 31, 2017

"Yoongi and Jungkook look like"

— a thread that will make you look twice pic.twitter.com/fj1KOhmQ3v — Anshi⁷?MARRIED TO JIMIN (@onlybtsrule) October 25, 2021

When yoongi turned into Jungkook during this seesaw performance pic.twitter.com/yVjX5UhoRD — Anshi⁷?MARRIED TO JIMIN (@onlybtsrule) October 25, 2021

Jungkook loves imitating his hyung :(( pic.twitter.com/rlbTQWvttT — Anshi⁷?MARRIED TO JIMIN (@onlybtsrule) October 25, 2021

"Some people say Jungkook and I look really similar" - Min Yoongi pic.twitter.com/dJ8aaAoo4A — Anz⁷? (@teteot7) June 9, 2021

Yoongi: 'people say that me and jungkook look similar' pic.twitter.com/hojikk0A45 — ⁷ (@TeteDoll___) April 27, 2021

I HAD TO DO A DOUBKE TAKE??? YOONGI AND JUNGKOOK LOOK SO SIMILAR SOMETIMES THEYRE SO HOT pic.twitter.com/J7WDpo9O8P — rebecca⁷ (@rxbecca_k) April 22, 2021

the similar hair, shirt, earrings, masks... this yoonkook right here is the epitome of "people say we look like each other" eyE pic.twitter.com/7Ke11jW0oV — 糖果 ? JK PROD. SUGA (@ykjengoo) June 6, 2020

For the viral video of Taehyung's shocked reaction to Suga aka Min Yoongi's claim of how he and JK look similar, check it out here:

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung just loves being extra. That was a really funny reaction, don't you think? Anyway, what about the similarities between Suga and Jungkook? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.

Meanwhile, we are inching closer to Suga and Jungkook's track Stay Alive for their Webtoon, 7 Fates Chakho. Suga has produced the music whereas Jungkook has lent his vocals. ARMY, we know you are super excited for the Suga X Jungkook collab for 7 Fates Chakho.