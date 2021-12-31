BTS V aka Kim Taehyung celebrated his birthday yesterday, 30th December. The South Korean singer and actor is one of the most popular members of the seven-member Korean Pop Act. ARMYs showered Taehyung with all their love and celebrated his special day in the most special manner. Just like last time, Taehyung's birthday wish went live on Burj Khalifa. Several birthday celebratory ads had featured at various hotspots of different countries and cities across the globe. V aka Kim Taehyung is loved by one and all. The My Universe crooner is a goofball and thorough entertainer. His actions/reactions and stories often amuse everyone around him, including the BTS members. So, here's a throwback to when Taehyung revealed his pre-birth story about how his father had dreamed of a dragon. Also Read - BTS leader RM dating a wealthy non-celebrity? Big Hit Music issues another clarification after Jungkook's case

There's a thing called conception dreams are known as Taemong in South Korea. Taemong are dreams that are said to foretell the conception or birth of a child, dreamt by the future mother or people close to her. In BTS V's case, it was his father. TaeTae's father had a dream of a dragon. The dream included him beating the dragon and getting the precious stone (our beloved Gucci Boy) in return. It all happened before the Christmas Tree singer's birth. Years ago in 2015, while answering a questionnaire for The Star magazine, BTS V revealed, "My father had a bet with a dragon playing pool and won. He received a magic pearl and I came out of it," reports Koreaboo.com Also Read - Happy birthday Taehyung: Hey BTS V stans, take this fun quiz on the Christmas Tree singer

Later on, when BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - made an appearance on the SBS's Cultwo Show, the Butter crooner had dramatically recalled the whole story again. "One day, my father had a dream of a dragon. He played a game of billiards with the dragon. He won the game, so it gave him its Yeouiju (a jewel that fulfills wishes, which was the dragon's prized possession)." Isn't it cute? Also Read - BTS V Birthday Special: Cute Taetae to hot Gucci Boy, Kim Taehyung's transformation over the years is unbelievable [VIEW PICS]