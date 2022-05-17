BTS makes headlines all day every day. Be it the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung or Jungkook, the members often make news. Sometimes, they don't even do anything yet make news. Thanks to the ARMY who keep sharing adorable videos, quotes, and pictures online. However, right now, BTS ARMY is busy slamming a K-Drama. The makers of Tomorrow, a fantasy thriller are getting a lot of flak on Twitter. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's Christmas Tree BEATS Jungkook's Stay Alive to be the most heard OST by vocal line [View Poll Results]

It seems the makers have included the names of BTS members V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook in a scene. Now, you'd wonder what's so troublesome. It so happened that the fantasy drama which talks about reapers and deaths. A scene in K-Drama named Tomorrow includes a death list wherein there seem to be names of the Christmas Tree singer and the Stay Alive hitmaker. It seems JK's name was later removed. The birth years are also included in the scene. ARMY is furious over the same.

BTS ARMY has taken Twitter by storm and has asked Big Hit and the officials at HYBE to take strict action against the makers. ARMY has always been protective of the boys. In their tweets, BTS ARMY has been sharing, "Take legal action against the producers of MBC drama Tomorrow. In an episode of the drama, a scene was shown where the name and original birthdays of BTS members, Taehyung and Jungkook are written on the death list. This attitude is unacceptable." Check out their uproar of fury on Twitter here:

Take legal action against the producers of MBC drama Tomorrow. In an episode of the drama, a scene was shown where the name and original birthday of BTS members, Taehyung and Jungkook are written on the death list.

— ⁷Abril ᴊɪᴍɪɴ ᴏsᴛ? (@telepathy136) May 17, 2022

I thought it was unnecessary to put the name of jeon jungkook and taehyung in the drama 'tomorrow'!

I hope the @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @HYBEINSIGHTtwt DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT! That's like a death offense! I DON'T WATCH THIS DORAMA ANYMORE! IS IT URGENT! ?️?️ — . (@nqndja) May 17, 2022

The makers of Tomorrow were quick to drop a statement that said, "It's just a combination of numbers and has no (other) intention." However, it seems ARMYs are not buying it. Previously, BTS members have been mentioned in other K-Dramas such as Business Proposal. Fans were melting over the Blood Sweat & Tears and Dynamite references too.