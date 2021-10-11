BTS ARMY expresses angst on Twitter as SoFi stadium concert tickets get sold out even before going on sale

ARMY was on cloud nine after the announcement of BTS' upcoming concerts in LA, California surfaced on the internet. While fans were quite excited to watch their favourite septet live after the pandemic and gearing up to buy the tickets, they faced a roadblock as the tickets got sold out even before going on sale. A selected number of fans got the opportunity to purchase tickets to the four Permission To Dance On Stage dates as part of the pre-sale period on October 7 and 8. The first day was reserved for the global membership holders to buy tickets while the second day was for Ticketmaster‘s verified fans pre-sale. So, on October 9 fans, who didn't got the chance to buy tickets were looking forward for the opportunity. But Ticketmaster shared a sad news for fans on Twitter, which reads, "Due to overwhelming past purchaser & Verified Fan presale demand for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA, all shows are sold out & tickets are not available for the public onsale." Also Read - BTS member Suga's display of muscles send ARMY into frenzy; call him 'boyfriend material' – view tweets

Due to this, we saw ARMY expressing their angst on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets...

Due to overwhelming past purchaser & Verified Fan presale demand for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA, all shows are sold out & tickets are not available for the public onsale. — Ticketmaster Fan Support (@TMFanSupport) October 9, 2021

Very upset at this Ticketmaster situation and the way they have monopolized ticketing for US events. Truly wish for the day that weverse and hybe come up with a secure ticketing platform for BTS and their other artists. — jenny?⁷ (@taerouge) October 9, 2021

sorry but Ticketmaster had two years to figure out how to improve their ticketing system knowing when concerts come back the demand was gonna double. Especially BTS ticketing has always been insane and they knew, I can’t believe how messy and unprofessional it was handled https://t.co/F22Lc0mcPc — ivanna⁷ (@inlovejhs) October 9, 2021

Well, it seems that a lot of fans, who wanted to watch the concert live will now opt to watch it online.