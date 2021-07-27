BTS: ARMY fan girl recalls the time when Jin left her super-embarrassed at a meet and greet and the reason will make you ROFL

BTS' Jin is known as the comedy king of the group. Fans who diligently follow the group are aware of how iconic he can be on V Live and Weverse. Well, international BTS armies also envy the K-Armys as they get maximum chances to meet the septet at various fan signs and events. Obviously, these are big occasions so fans take special care to get gifts, flowers and of course, look good. Fans who watch fan signs on YouTube know that people do take an effort to look good, or minimum presentable. A BTS Army member from Korea told Koreaboo about how Jin left her super embarrassed at the fan meet. And the reason will make you ROFL. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook becomes the first artist to have a themed cruise ship parade with illumination show – deets inside

A female fan told Koreaboo that she had to go for a fan meet and took every effort to look her best for the band. We can understand her feelings! The lady told Koreaboo that she is still embarrassed about it. She told the portal, "I honestly lose sleep over this still. So… it was about two years ago. I was in line to meet and greet the members. I was so nervous. I went all dressed up. I wore a lot of make-up and I had my hair done nicely. I wore a really nice outfit and sprayed myself with perfume so I smell good and everything. I didn't get a chance to check myself in the mirror before I stepped up to take my turn though…" What happened later was hilarious. The lady says the members were a little taken aback on seeing her. She says she could see the discomfort in their eyes. She told the portal, "I honestly thought it might be because I looked good that day, LOL. Anyway, I got to Jin who was the member right before my favorite member."

After listening to what she had to say Jin whispered to her, "Nuna, I'm really sorry, but you have an eye booger. Let me cover you so you can clean that up." In Korean, Noona means elder sister. Needless to say, she was damn embarrassed. She says, "And I could feel my face burning. I was like, 'Huh?' And I sat there getting rid of my eye booger in front of him." The young lady said she felt like having a mental breakdown. But Jin reassured her that she was too cute and eye boogers happen to everyone.