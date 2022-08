BTS members put out their vlog series which was much appreciated. It concluded with the vlog of SUGA aka Min Yoongi where he did wood carving. The rapper, composer and lyricist slogged it out in a wood studio where he made seven cutting boards for the members. BTS members are known for their cooking with Kim Seokjin-SUGA being the best chefs of the lot. BTS member J-Hope shared a story of the cutting board on his Instagram with the music of Whalien 52. It showed the whale that is now a symbol of BTS and its fans. BTS member SUGA shared it and asked how did J-Hope manage to put music on his Insta story. Also Read - BTS Vlog: SUGA aka Min Yoongi's wood carving reaffirms his ideal 'husband material' tag, ARMY says, 'Pronoun of Marriage' [Read Tweets]

[agustd] instagram story ? (repost of uarmyhope's story) but how did you music on your story..? pic.twitter.com/R5H9b66358 — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) August 21, 2022

As we know, BTS members started their own accounts since December 2021. J-Hope is the one with the best aesthetic as per ARMY and the other members. From polaroid style pics to panoramic pictures and videos, he has got his Insta game on point every time. Fans now want J-Hope to give an Instagram tutorial to the rest of the members. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung hit THIS milestone on Instagram; leads the Bangtan Boys in terms of popularity

It is a known fact that Hobi aka Jung Hoseok and SUGA are damn close. He has called Min Yoongi his best brother. He also said that he is one of the strongest bravest men he knows in this world. The Bangtan Boys are too endearing and here is another proof of the same! Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung gets called an 'Uncle' by a kid, and Jimin's reaction is relatable AF [Watch Video]