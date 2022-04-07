BTS: ARMY finds Worldwide Handsome Jin's doppelganger in THIS South Korean actress

Almost every BTS member - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have a doppelganger. Or sometimes, ARMY comes across people who look like tha Bangtannies and get bowled over. Y'all have met Kim Mingyu whose resemblance to Jin had left ARMY staring at their mobile screens in disbelief. And now, we came across another doppelganger of Worldwide Handsome Jin aka BTS's Kim Seokjin. Yep, and this time, an ARMY came across a lookalike in a South Korean actress, Kim Sarang. Also Read - Pushpa 2, Adipurush and more: Here are the latest exciting updates about the most-awaited South biggies

A dedicated fan account to Jin aka Kim Seokjin had posted the video on Facebook a couple of days ago. It includes some old pictures of actress Kim Sarang who used to look like Jin. BTW, Kim Sarang is a Miss Korea 2000 winner. She has featured in several K-dramas and movies. Sarang was born in 1978, btw. Check out the video below:

While some of the ARMYs couldn't see the resemblance between BTS Jin and Kim Sarang, some felt that it was an April Fool's prank. Some of the BTS ARMYs thought the pictures in the video were edited. Well, what do you guys have to say about it? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.

Meanwhile, the Butter singer is recuperating after major surgery on his left hand. His fans are worried about him and send him healing messages and prayers every day. Just the other day, ARMYs had been trending 'Lean on Us Jin' on Twitter. Days before this, Jin had attended the Grammys 2022 with a cast on his hand. He even gave an amazing performance on Butter on the Grammys stage that evening.

Later, when the boys had come online on VLive to interact with the ARMYs, Jin had hit his knee with his finger. He looked in pain. ARMYs were worried sick about the same. Later, Jin had taken to Weverse and shared that it doesn't hurt him. "No, I don't have any pain in my finger, for real. I wore a glove because it might require surgery again if it has a big shock. But if I pretend to be sick, people care for meㅋㅋ helpful tips," he said, making a lighthearted joke for the ARMYs. "No, it really doesn't hurt.." he had posted on his message.

Jin along with the rest of the BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will be performing for the ARMYs live in Las Vegas. The concert will happen on the 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th of April.