On 13 December 2022, BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin enlisted in the military for formal training and tenure. The last couple of days have been very worrisome for the ARMYs and they have been missing Jin very much. However, as per a report in AllKpop and Gstarlive, ARMYs have found a community group of soldiers' families and friends wherein they get updates about their sons. They have been flooding the community's chat forum with messages for Jin. And it has left the other soldiers' parents in a fix. As per the reports they are not happy. Even the moderator asked the Armies to refrain. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin takes us through the Super Tuna journey; his unbridled excitement on catching a real bluefish tuna is unmissable

BTS ARMY sending concerning messages for Jin on community chat?

So there is a '5th Division Family Room,' bulletin board wherein the enlisted recruits' families get updates or share messages with their sons. And ARMYs, it seems gave been flooding the board with messages asking about the food being served wherein Kim Seokjin aka Jin is currently stationed. They asked about the food's contents while adding that Jin is allergic to potatoes, garlic and fish. The admin had a savage response to that. He said that the bulletin is not a kindergarten group. Having said that, he adds that the military understands everything and for the same, the concerned person may control the diet. It has become a talk in Hollywood News. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung and Jungkook hang out with Parasite star Choi Woo-Shik and his brother at a bowling alley [View Pics]

Check BTS Jin's last Instagram post before joining military here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Families of soldiers upset with BTS ARMY flooding bulletin board?

As per the reports in AllKpop and Gstarlive, the ARMYs have been flooding the board with concerning messages for Jin. And hence, members of some families openly expressed their displeasure over the same. Someone posted a message saying that it is a group for all the recruits' families and not some fancafe and asked them to go and chat on fan Cafe. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin is the cutest drunk ever on Youngji's show; The Astronaut singer makes surprising revelations

BTS Jin's military community bulletin board admin drops a notice

Seeing the matter, the admin couldn't keep calm. He reminded everyone that the camp room of the 5th division is a room for the soldiers who are soon going to enlist, their families and friends. They asked people to refrain from excessive posting as it might down the server which might result in other members not getting the messages.